Ryo Okumoto shares eye-catching new video for The Watchmaker

By ( ) published

Spock's Beard keyboard player Ryo Okumoto will release star-studded solo album The Myth Of The Mostrophus in July

Spock's Beard keyboard player Ryo Okumoto has shared an eye-catching new video for his latest single The Watchmaker, which you can watch below.

The song is taken from his upcoming solo album The Myth Of The Mostrophus which will be released through InsideOut Music on July 29.

The new single features vocals from I Am The Manic Whale's Michael Whiteman, as well as drums from Okumoto's ProgJect band mate Jonathan Mover, guitars from Lyle workman and bass from Spock's Beard's Dave Meros.

"Immerse yourself in the tale of The Watchmaker, wherein our eponymous character sets off on an odyssey through past, present and future," says Okumoto. "Time is literally on his side, as the watch on his workbench allows him the opportunity to try his hand at setting things right again."

The Myth Of The Mostrophus also sees the keyboard player working with a host of famous guests including Steve Hackett, Okumoto's Spock's Beard band mates Ted Leonard and Alan Morse, his fellow ProgJect band mates Michael Sadler (Saga) and Mike Keneallly as well as Marc Bonilla (Keith Emerson), Nick D'Virgilio (Big Big Train) and Randy McStine.

The Myth Of The Mostrophus will be available in a CD digipak from InsideOut, a 2 LP+CD package in black vinyl, a special limited edition 2 LP+CD with transparent red vinyl LPs (limited to 300), plus the Japanese CD edition with 2 bonus tracks. You can see the new album artwork and tracklisting below.

Pre-order The Myth Of The Mostrophus.

Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock, as well as sleevenotes for many major record labels. He lives in North London and happily indulges a passion for AC/DC, Chelsea Football Club and Sydney Roosters.