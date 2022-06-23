Ryo Okumoto shares eye-catching new video for The Watchmaker

Spock's Beard keyboard player Ryo Okumoto has shared an eye-catching new video for his latest single The Watchmaker, which you can watch below.

The song is taken from his upcoming solo album The Myth Of The Mostrophus which will be released through InsideOut Music on July 29.

The new single features vocals from I Am The Manic Whale's Michael Whiteman, as well as drums from Okumoto's ProgJect band mate Jonathan Mover, guitars from Lyle workman and bass from Spock's Beard's Dave Meros.

"Immerse yourself in the tale of The Watchmaker, wherein our eponymous character sets off on an odyssey through past, present and future," says Okumoto. "Time is literally on his side, as the watch on his workbench allows him the opportunity to try his hand at setting things right again."

The Myth Of The Mostrophus also sees the keyboard player working with a host of famous guests including Steve Hackett, Okumoto's Spock's Beard band mates Ted Leonard and Alan Morse, his fellow ProgJect band mates Michael Sadler (Saga) and Mike Keneallly as well as Marc Bonilla (Keith Emerson), Nick D'Virgilio (Big Big Train) and Randy McStine.

The Myth Of The Mostrophus will be available in a CD digipak from InsideOut, a 2 LP+CD package in black vinyl, a special limited edition 2 LP+CD with transparent red vinyl LPs (limited to 300), plus the Japanese CD edition with 2 bonus tracks. You can see the new album artwork and tracklisting below.

Pre-order The Myth Of The Mostrophus.