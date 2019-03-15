Randy McStine releases new single Before

US prog musician and member of The Fringe and Lo-Fi Randy McStine has released a new single, Before. The track features Craig Blundell (Steven Wilson, Frost*) on drums, and was mixed by Grammy Award-winning producer and mixer, Mario J. McNulty (David Bowie, Laurie Anderson).

“We generally seem eager to set fire to constructive, civilized communication, in exchange for toxic brands of tribalism that are leading us to extremely dark places,” McStine told Prog. “I’m trying to keep myself open to different ideas, and to avoid the grasp of confirmation bias; but to find common ground on facts, or to merely question or cite anything relatively ‘taboo’ in public...it’s becoming an immediate invitation for battle. ‘Before’ is my first attempt to clear my head of some of it, but it certainly won’t be my last.”

Although there are more songs in the pipeline from sessions with Blundell, along with other luminaries such as Nick D’Virgilio (Big Big Train), Marco Minnemann (The Aristocrats), and Nick Beggs (The Mute Gods), McStine says he isn’t working on a full-length album at the moment.

Before is available from McStine's Bandcamp page.