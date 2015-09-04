Riverside reveal Found video

Riverside have released a video for their track Found (The Unexpected Flaw Of Searching).

It’s lifted from their sixth album Love, Fear And The Time Machine – out now via InsideOut.

Mainman Mariusz Duda says: “I think we’ve redefined our style on our new album and thanks to that, ‘playing prog’ doesn’t have to mean what some people think it means.

“We have always been more focused on the overall atmosphere of the album, on melodies and space, rather than on technical variations and rhythmic acrobatics.”

He continues: “We’ve also always tried to combine different genres and styles, and our new release is another perfect example of that.”

The Polish outfit previously issued three teaser videos for the album – the follow-up to 2013’s Shrine Of New Generation Slaves.