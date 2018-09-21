Riverside premiere video for new single Lament

Riverside have released a video for their new single Lament.

It’s the latest material taken from the band’s upcoming album Wasteland, which will launch on September 28 via InsideOut Music.

Riverside previously shared the tracks River Down Below and Vale Of Tears.

Speaking previously about the album, Mariusz Duda said: “Wasteland is mostly about what's happening in the world these days but it also makes a reference to the tragedy that befell the band in 2016.

“Musically, we've returned to darker sounds but we have also turned a new page and recorded the album in a different style. It's still Riverside but expressed in a much deeper and more mature way.”

He added: "Wasteland is an epic, multidimensional, poetic and very deep album. Perhaps of the once in a lifetime kind.”

Riverside will head out on tour in support of the album throughout October and November. Find further details below.

Riverside - Wasteland

1. The Day After

2. Acid Rain

3. Vale Of Tears

4. Guardian Angel

5. Lament

6. The Struggle For Survival

7. River Down Below

8. Wasteland

9. The Night Before

Riverside Wasteland 2018 tour

Oct 12: Gdansk B90, Poland

Oct 13: Poznan Tama, Poland

Oct 14: Wroclaw A2, Poland

Oct 16: Katowice Miasto Ogrodów, Poland

Oct 17: Lódz Magnetofon, Poland

Oct 18: Torun Od Nowa, Poland

Oct 20: Kraków Studio, Poland

Oct 21: Warsaw Hala Kolo, Poland

Oct 30: Berlin Kesselshaus, Germany

Oct 31: Schorndorf Manufaktur, Germany

Nov 03: Lisbon LAV, Portugal

Nov 04: Madrid MON LIVE, Spain

Nov 05: Barcelona Salamandra 1, Spain

Nov 06: Lyon CCO, France

Nov 07: Paris La Machine, France

Nov 09: Manchester Academy 2, UK

Nov 10: London The Electric Ballroom, UK

Nov 11: Sint Niklaas Casino, Belgium

Nov 12: Utrecht Tivoli Vredenburg, Netherlands

Nov 14: Hamburg Markthalle, Germany

Nov 15: Oberhausen Turbinenhalle 2, Germany

Nov 16: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland

Nov 17: Neunkirchen Gloomaar Festival, Germany