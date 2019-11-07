Riverside launch video for their epic track Wasteland

Riverside have shared a video for their song Wasteland.

It’s the title track from their 2018 album, with the new Tomasz Pulsakowski / Sightsphere & Animatic promo launched as the Polish outfit prepare to release the special edition of the record, which will be out on November 29 through InsideOut Music.

Riverside say: “We’re coming closer to the big finale of our Wasteland adventure. The surround edition of the album with a bonus acoustic session EP will be out very soon, and the final concerts of the Wasteland tour have already been announced for March and April 2020.

“But let’s start with the new clip to our title composition, created by our friends from Sightsphere.

“Wasteland is without a doubt one of our most important releases, thanks to which the band was born again. We’d like to thank all of you who have made it possible.”

The new package will include a hi-res stereo and surround sound mix of Wasteland, while the DVD will contain a hi-res stereo 24-bit version, along with a 4.1 surround mix, plus the videos for Lament, River Down Below and Wasteland.

The second CD will contain five previously unreleased acoustic tracks: Vale Of Tears, Out Of Myself, 02 Panic Room, River Down Below and Wasteland.

The Wasteland special edition is now available to pre-order. Find details below.

Riverside: Wasteland Special Edition

This release of Riverside's latest studio album Wasteland features new mixes, a trio of promo videos and five previously unreleased acoustic tracks.View Deal

Riverside: Wasteland Special Edition

CD 1: Wasteland

1. The Day After

2. Acid Rain

3. Vale Of Tears

4. Guardian Angel

5. Lament

6. The Struggle For Survival

7. River Down Below

8. Wasteland

9. The Night Before

CD 2: Acoustic Session

1. Vale Of Tears

2. Out Of Myself

3. 02 Panic Room

4. River Down Below

5. Wasteland

DVD

Wasteland – Hi-Res Stereo

Wasteland – Surround Mix

Videos

Lament

River Down Below

Wasteland