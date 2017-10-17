Riverside confirmed for Night Of The Prog XIII

Riverside are the latest artist to be confirmed for next year’s Night Of The Prog XIII festival.

The 13th annual event will take place at the famous Loreley Amphitheater, Germany, on July 13-15, 2018 – and will see Riverside play on the Friday.

Festival organiser Win Völklein tells Prog: “We are very proud to have Riverside for the third time at the Loreley Amphitheater, especially to remember Piotr Grudzinski.”

It was previously revealed that Big Big Train would play at next year’s festival – the first time the band have played on the European mainland. Canadian outfit Mystery will also play at Night Of The Prog XIII, with further artists to be revealed in due course.

Völklein previously said: “It will be a mix of young and ambitious new artists as well as some more established ones. We are pretty sure that it will be another high quality edition when it comes to the music on offer.”

Tickets for The Night Of The Prog XIII are now on sale via the festival’s ticket shop along with details on hotel and shuttle packages.

