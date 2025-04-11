Exclusive Big Big Train Bard bundle with limited edition t-shirt on sale now

One of the UK’s leading prog bands, Big Big Train, reissued their third album, Bard, for the very first time last month. Unavailable for many years, Bard was recorded in 2002 by a line-up of Martin Read (vocals), Tony Müller (keyboards and vocals), Phil Hogg (drums), Ian Cooper (keyboards), Andy Poole (bass) and Greg Spawton (guitar, keyboards), the new version of the album has been completely remixed by the band's longstanding engineer Rob Aubrey.

To celebrate, Prog has teamed up with the band to offer fans this world-exclusive limited edition bundle, featuring really cool Big Big Train stuff you can't get anywhere else.

Alongside a special variant version of the latest version of Prog boasting a limited edition Big Big Train front cover, the bundle also comes with a lyric sheet for The Last English King, signed by Greg Spawton, Andy Poole and Ian Cooper, plus an exclusive Bard t-shirt unavailable in shops or on merch stands.

“We didn't know whether we were going to carry on, so there was melancholy around this possibly being the last one,” Poole reveals in our interview with the Bard line-up in the new issue of Prog.

“It's a strange thing to look back on, because these were such difficult, miserable times, but with happy days by the end of it,” adds Spawton.

Hawkwind grace the cover of the new issue of Prog, as we celebrate the 50th anniversary of their fantasy epic Warrior On The Edge Of Time and as well as Big Big Train, the new issue also features new interviews with Van Der Graaf Generator founder Judge Smith, Solstice, IQ, The Flower Kings, Mostly Autumn, Dim Gray, Gary Kemp, Everon, Antimatter and loads more. You can read all about the new issue here.

