Solstafir premiere video for atmospheric new track Hula

Solstafir have premiered a new video for their track Hula exclusively with Prog.

The song features on the Icelandic outfit’s sixth studio album Berdreyminn, which arrived in May via Season Of Mist.

The video was directed by Harri Haataja and cinematographer Vesa Ranta and was filmed in Lithuania.

The band tell Prog: “When we were on the road in 2013, we came across this place called Hill Of Crosses in Lithuania. At the time, we just knew that we would have to shoot a video there one day.

“We developed a good working relationship with Vesa and Harri back in 2015 with the Miðaftann video, and since they are both living in Finland, it seemed a good idea to send them over with the boat from Finland with the camera and help us fulfil this dream of ours.”

Haataja adds: “This time we set out to do a video for Sólstafir outside of Iceland. Aðalbjörn Tryggvason had this beautiful location at Hill Of Crosses in mind and we thought that it would fit perfectly for this clip.

“We also found a couple of other great locations suitable for the story and aesthetic that we had in mind for our video.”

Solstafir will head out on tour across Europe from next month, with Myrkur and Árstíðir joining them on select dates.

Nov 13: Helsinki Tavastia Bar, Finland

Nov 14: Moscow Volta, Russia

Nov 15: St Petersburg Club Zal, Russia

Nov 17: London Heaven, UK

Nov 18: Leeuwarden Neushoorn, Netherlands

Nov 19: Lille Maison Folie Beaulieu, France

Nov 20: Paris Alhambra, France

Nov 21: Rennes Antipode MJC, France

Nov 23: Bilbao Santana27, Spain

Nov 24: Madrid Caracol, Spain

Nov 25: Barcelona Razzmatazz2, Spain

Nov 26: Marseille Jas Rod, France

Nov 27: Milan Circolo Magnolia, Italy

Nov 29: Munich Theaterfabrik, Germany

Nov 30: Salzburg Rockhouse, Austria

Dec 01: Bologna Locomotiv, Italy

Dec 07: Budapest A38, Hungary

Dec 08: Wien Arena, Austria

Dec 11: Praha Roxy, Czech Republic

Dec 12: Berlin Heimathafen, Germany

Dec 13: Cologne Kantine, Germany

Dec 15: Rotterdam maasSilo, Netherlands

Dec 16: Brussells VK, Belgium

Dec 18: Kobenhavn Pumpehuset, Germany

Dec 20: Stockholm Debaser Strand, Sweden

