Solstafir premiere video for atmospheric new track Hula

Solstafir have premiered a new video for their track Hula exclusively with Prog.
The song features on the Icelandic outfit’s sixth studio album Berdreyminn, which arrived in May via Season Of Mist.
The video was directed by Harri Haataja and cinematographer Vesa Ranta and was filmed in Lithuania.
The band tell Prog: “When we were on the road in 2013, we came across this place called Hill Of Crosses in Lithuania. At the time, we just knew that we would have to shoot a video there one day.
“We developed a good working relationship with Vesa and Harri back in 2015 with the Miðaftann video, and since they are both living in Finland, it seemed a good idea to send them over with the boat from Finland with the camera and help us fulfil this dream of ours.”
Haataja adds: “This time we set out to do a video for Sólstafir outside of Iceland. Aðalbjörn Tryggvason had this beautiful location at Hill Of Crosses in mind and we thought that it would fit perfectly for this clip.
“We also found a couple of other great locations suitable for the story and aesthetic that we had in mind for our video.”
Solstafir will head out on tour across Europe from next month, with Myrkur and Árstíðir joining them on select dates.
Solstafir 2017 tour dates
Nov 13: Helsinki Tavastia Bar, Finland
Nov 14: Moscow Volta, Russia
Nov 15: St Petersburg Club Zal, Russia
Nov 17: London Heaven, UK
Nov 18: Leeuwarden Neushoorn, Netherlands
Nov 19: Lille Maison Folie Beaulieu, France
Nov 20: Paris Alhambra, France
Nov 21: Rennes Antipode MJC, France
Nov 23: Bilbao Santana27, Spain
Nov 24: Madrid Caracol, Spain
Nov 25: Barcelona Razzmatazz2, Spain
Nov 26: Marseille Jas Rod, France
Nov 27: Milan Circolo Magnolia, Italy
Nov 29: Munich Theaterfabrik, Germany
Nov 30: Salzburg Rockhouse, Austria
Dec 01: Bologna Locomotiv, Italy
Dec 07: Budapest A38, Hungary
Dec 08: Wien Arena, Austria
Dec 11: Praha Roxy, Czech Republic
Dec 12: Berlin Heimathafen, Germany
Dec 13: Cologne Kantine, Germany
Dec 15: Rotterdam maasSilo, Netherlands
Dec 16: Brussells VK, Belgium
Dec 18: Kobenhavn Pumpehuset, Germany
Dec 20: Stockholm Debaser Strand, Sweden
