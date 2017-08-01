Big Big Train confirmed for Night of the Prog XIII

Big Big Train have been confirmed for the 2018 edition of The Night Of The Prog festival.

The 13th annual event will take place at the famous Loreley Amphitheater, Germany, on July 13-15, 2018 – and it will be Big Big Train’s first appearance on the European mainland.

Festival organiser Win Völklein tells Prog: “We are very proud to have Big Big Train at our festival – especially as this is the first-ever European mainland performance for the band – and it will be their only one.

“We have been trying for the past five years to get them on the festival bill.”

Further artists will be announced in due course, and Völklein adds: “It will be a mix of young and ambitious new artists as well as some more established ones. We are pretty sure that it will be another high quality edition when it comes to the music on offer.”

Tickets for The Night Of The Prog are now on sale via the festival’s ticket shop.

Big Big Train released their 10th record Grimspound at the end of April this year to great critical acclaim – and followed that in June with the surprise launch of The Second Brightest Star – a companion to both Grimspound and 2016’s Folklore.

Bassist Greg Spawton told Prog: “The Second Brightest Star is the last album in a cycle of releases which started back in 2009 with The Underfall Yard album.

“Our writing over this period has focused on the English landscape, the people that work on the land and their folklore stories.

“We’ll be moving on to different landscapes and subjects with our music in future years as we play more shows outside of England. But we had a few more stories left to tell and wanted to bring them together on The Second Brightest Star.”

