Rick Armstrong releases video for Shifting Sands

Edison's Children bassist and guitarist Rick Armstrong has released a new video for Shifting Sands, which you can watch below. The song is taken from Armstrong's upcoming debut album Infinite Corridors which will be released on CD in April 2.

“This track was inspired by trips I’ve made to the Atacama desert in Chile in recent years," says Armstrong. "I tried to capture both the spectacular daytime scenery and the vastness of the night.”

Infinite Corridors features a slew of guest appearances including Marillion guitarist Steve Rothery, King Crimson bass player Tony Levin and fellow prog guitarists Dave Foster and John Mitchell. You can see the album artwork and tracklisting below.

"I’ve loved electronic music since the mid 70s, having been particularly influenced by artists like Tangerine Dream and Vangelis," says Armstrong. "I took an electronic music composition class at the Music School all through college, and have always wanted to get back to doing that kind of music. The unexpected free time I found myself with in 2020 due to the pandemic gave me the opportunity to explore creating this kind of music again."

Pre-order Infinite Corridors.