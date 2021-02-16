Rick Armstrong to release star-studded solo album

Edison's Children bassist and guitarist Rick Armstrong has released a teaser video for his upcoming solo album, Infinite Corridors. The new space-themed album (hardly surprising given Rick is the son of first man on the moon Neil Armstrong) will be released later this year through Random Disturbance Records. You can watch the teaser video below.

Infinite Corridors features a slew of guest appearances including Marillion guitarist Steve Rothery, King Crimson bass player Tony Levin and fellow prog guitarists Dave Foster and John Mitchell. You can see the album artwork and tracklisting below.

"I’ve loved electronic music since the mid 70s, having been particularly influenced by artists like Tangerine Dream and Vangelis," says Armstrong. "I took an electronic music composition class at the Music School all through college, and have always wanted to get back to doing that kind of music. The unexpected free time I found myself with in 2020 due to the pandemic gave me the opportunity to explore creating this kind of music again."

Infinite Corridors will be released on CD on April 2. Pre-orders for the digital version are open now.

Pre-order Infinite Corridors.

(Image credit: Rick Armstrong)

Rick Armstrong: Infinite Corridors

1. Hypernova

2. Infinite Corridors

3. Subduction Zone

4. The Lost Sea

5. Chaos Theory

6. Sunstorm

7. Timespiral

8. Among the Ruins (with Foster and Levin )

9. Shifting Sands (with Foster, Mitchell, and Rothery )

i: Day

ii: Night