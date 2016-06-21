King Crimson's Tony Levin releases book of poetry and lyrics

King Crimson bassist Tony Levin has released a book of poetry and lyrics.

Fragile As A Song includes a foreword by Peter Gabriel and introduction by former yes drummer Bill Bruford.

Every copy of the $25, 64-page leather-bound book has been signed by Levin. It can be ordered now via his webstore.

Levin says: “These are my poems from through the years, and lyrics from songs on previous albums, current albums and future ones.

“Some are quite personal, others humorous. The title poem is about making a musical connection with a bonobo ape. We fashioned the book as some of my favourite poetry books are – small, leatherette bound, with no publicity blurb on the back.”

He adds: “I’m very grateful for the wonderful foreword and introduction by my friends Peter Gabriel and Bill Bruford. The book is sold only here on my Bandwear storefront, because the markup elsewhere would have required a higher retail price.”

Multi-instrumentalist Levin – who plays in Peter Gabriel’s band – hits the road tonight (June 21) as part of Sting and Gabriel’s Rock Paper Scissors tour.

Sting and Peter Gabriel Rock Paper Scissors Tour

June 21: Columbus Nationwide Arena, OH

June 23: Washington Verizon Center, DC

June 24: Wantagh Jones Beach, NY

June 26: Philadelphia BB&T Pavilion, PA

June 27: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

June 29: Toronto Air Canada Centre, ON

June 30: Detroit The Palace of Auburn Hills, MI

July 02: Worcester DCU Center, MA

July 05: Montreal Bell Centre, QC

July 07: Festival D’été De Québec, QC

July 09: Chicago United Center, IL

July 10: Milwaukee Summerfest, WI

July 12: Denver Pepsi Center, CO

July 14: San Jose SAP Center, CA

July 15: Lake Tahoe Harvey’s, NV

July 17: Los Angeles Hollywood Bowl, LA

July 21: Seattle Key Arena, WA

July 23: Calgary Scotiabank Saddledome, AB

July 24: Edmonton Rexall Place, AB