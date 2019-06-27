Edison's Children will release storm-inspired new album in July

Edison's Children, the band featuring Marillion bassist Pete Trewavas and US musician Eric Blackwood will release their new album, The Disturbance Fields, in July. You can view the new album artwork below.

"The Disturbance fields are the physical manifestations that mother nature's wrath can take against the human race due to our mistreatment of the oceans, rainforests and overdevelopment of urban landmasses," Trewavas explained to Prog. "This has resulted in dramatic climatic changes in the temperatures of the earth and the sea and is the cause of far stronger and more violent storms and destructive natural events.

"[The album] is a 68 minute epic piece of music that takes you on a journey of a man fighting all of the forces of Mother Nature's wrath. It is also personally based on the fact that during these recording sessions of all of Edison's Children's current and upcoming albums that they were hit by a hurricane, a 6.0 earthquake, a tornado and a massive blizzard which caused a state of emergency. Having experienced first hand much of what Mother Nature's wrath can deliver... It was natural for the band to write a concept that maybe... We've crossed that line and perhaps Mother Nature has come to purge the world of what has become its biggest liability... human nature."

As well as Trewavas and Blackwood, the album, the band;'s fourth, also features appearances from Mostly Autumn/Alan Reed drummer Henry Rogers, Rick Armstrong on bass and guitar and Lisa Wetton on drums.

Edison's Children will also support Alan Parsons at a special live show to commemorate the the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 Moon landing and it’s mission. The free concert takes place at the Cocoa Rivewrfront Park in Florioda on Saturday July 13. Reserved seating is also available for $50 and VIP tickets at $150, available here.

"This is very poignant as son of Neil Armstrong, Rick Armstrong is not only a long time fan and member of Edison’s Children but will be on stage as part of the band along with, Lisa Wetton, John Wesley (Porcupine Tree) and his drummer Mark Prator (formerly of Iced Earth)," adds Trewavas.

The new Edison's Children album can be pre-ordered here.