Rick Armstrong releases sweeping new video for Infinite Corridors

Edison's Children bass player Rick Armstrong has released a stunning new video for Infinite Corridors. It's the title track from Armstrong's upcoming debut solo album which will be released on CD in April 2. You can watch the video below.

"This track came to life as an experiment to compose an alternative score to an amazing “fly through space" animation from the European Southern Observatory (ESO)," explains Armstrong. "The journey starts out at the ESO facility near Munich and ends out in intergalactic space. Watching this video repeatedly while trying to capture the mood of the trip is what ultimately inspired the track title and album cover."

Infinite Corridors features a raft of special guest appearances including Marillion guitarist Steve Rothery, King Crimson bass player Tony Levin and fellow prog guitarists Dave Foster and John Mitchell.

"I’ve loved electronic music since the mid 70s, having been particularly influenced by artists like Tangerine Dream and Vangelis," Armstrong states of the influences behind Infinite Corridors. "I took an electronic music composition class at the Music School all through college, and have always wanted to get back to doing that kind of music. The unexpected free time I found myself with in 2020 due to the pandemic gave me the opportunity to explore creating this kind of music again."

Pre-orders for Infinite Corridors are currently open and will run until April 2. Armstrong will sign all copies ordered.

Pre-order Infinite Corridors.