Redemption return after five years with video for I Am The Storm

US prog metal sextet Redemption have returned with a video for I Am The Storm, the band's first new music for five years. You can watch the new video below.

It's the title track of the band's eighth studio album, the follow-up to 2017's Long Night’s Journey Into Day, which will be released through AFM Records on March 17.

"The life of a human being is many things, among them an ongoing stream of challenges and opportunities. We choose to face them with enthusiasm or indifference, with resistance or resignation," says guitarist and keyboard player Nicolas van Dyk. "Sometimes we pick our battles, knowing when to push and when to acquiesce. But the important thing is that each human being is an individual infused with dignity and the ability to be an author of their story. This song is about perseverance, and daring to spit in the face of the odds."

I Am The Storm was produced by van Dyk and sound engineer/guitarist Simone Mularoni (DGM), who – alongside Chris Poland (ex-Megadeth) and Henrik Danhage (Evergrey) – will be also featured as a guest musician on the album. The new album also contains two cover songs, Turn It On Again by Genesis and Red Rain by Peter Gabriel.

Pre-orders open soon. You can see the new artwork and tracklisting below.

(Image credit: AFM Records)

Redemtpion: I Am The Storm

1. I Am The Storm

2. Seven Minutes From Sunset

3. Remember The Dawn

4. The Emotional Depiction Of Light

5. Resilience

6. Action At A Distance

7. Turn It On Again

8. All This Time (And Not Enough)

9. The Emotional Depiction Of Light (Remix)

10. Red Rain