Redemption stream Thirty Silver

Redemption have issued a stream of their song Thirty Silver.

The track features guest contributions from former Megadeth men Chris Poland, Marty Friedman and Chris Broderick. It’s lifted from the prog metal outfit’s sixth album The Art Of Loss, out on February 26 via Metal Blade Records and available for pre-order.

Guitarist Nick Van Dyk said: “We’re fortunate to have worked with a number of amazing musicians. Chris Poland has lent his immense talent, contributing his unique playing on the majority of songs – and elevating out music into extremely interesting territory.

“Additionally we have mind-blowing guest performances from Marty Friedman, Chris Broderick and Simone Mulanori, all of whom add so much.”

The nine-track follow-up to 2011’s This Mortal Coil also features vocals from ex Anthrax singer John Bush and Van Dyk’s daughter Parker.

Redemption The Art Of Loss tracklist