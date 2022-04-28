Evergrey make acting debut in their new video for Blindfolded

Swedish prog metal quintet Evergrey will release new album A Heartless Portrait (The Orphean Testament) in May

Swedish prog metal quintet Evergrey make their acting debut in their new video for Blindfolded that centres around a mysterious information breach and the consequences thereafter. You can watch the video below.

The new single is taken from the band's upcoming album A Heartless Portrait (The Orphean Testament) which will be released through Napalm Records on May 20.

Blindfolded forms part of a trilogy of themed videos that also includes Save Us and Midwinter Calls.

“This is the third and last video of our trilogy," the band explain. "It features our acting debut that you shouldn't take too seriously! It's also really the first episode of this three-piece story. We hope you enjoy and share it and your thoughts about it!”

The follow-up to last year's Escape Of The Phoenix was recorded at Top Floor Studios Gothenburg, engineered by Jakob Herrman and produced by Tom S. Englund and
Jonas Ekdahl, with mixing and mastering by Jacob Hansen at Hansen Studios (Epica, Volbeat).

