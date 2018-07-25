Redemption – Long Night's Journey Into Day album review

Long Night's Journey Into Day 1. Eyes You Dare Not Meet in Dreams

2. Someone Else's Problem

3. The Echo Chamber

4. Impermanent

5. Indulge In Color

6. Little Men

7. And Yet

8. The Last Of Me

9. New Year's Day

10. Long Night's Journey Into Day

11. Noonday Devil

12. Someone Else's Problem (Radio Edit)

For these LA prog metallers times have been tough. In 2014, a brain aneurysm forced co-founding guitarist Bernie Versailles into indefinite hiatus and two years later Ray Alder ended a more than 10-year stay by stepping away to concentrate on singing with Fates Warning.

Ray left an especially big hole, but Tom Englund – also a member of Evergrey – brings his own quiet authority, and more importantly a voice that’s rich and versatile. Its title adapted from that of a Eugene O’Neill play, Long Night's Journey Into Day is Redemption’s seventh full-length album.

Its standards of musicianship and composition match the genre’s lofty demands, and despite the bleakness of their subject matter, material such as Indulge In Color, And Yet and the epic title track offers a rugged optimism befitting a band that have overturned the odds stacked against them.