Red Hot Chili Peppers announce 2023 world tour dates

As they head into the new year with two new album releases under their belts - 2022's Unlimited Love and Return of the Dream Canteen - the Red Hot Chili Peppers appear to be set on making 2023 just as productive with the announcement of a 23- date world tour.

The trek will kick off on March 29 at BC Place in Vancouver, BC, and will see the Californian funk rockers' play stadium shows and festivals across North America and Europe.

They'll be making stops in Las Vegas, San Diego, Houston, Lisbon, Madrid, Vienna and more before signing off on the tour with a show at Glasgow's Hampden Park on July 23.

Supporting the band on the road for various dates are a long-list of special guests, including The Strokes, Iggy Pop, The Roots, The Mars Volta, St. Vincent, City and Colour, Thundercat, and King Princess.

Tickets (opens in new tab) go on sale on Friday, December 9 at 10am local time from Live Nation: those seeking to attend the UK dates should visit Ticketmaster (opens in new tab).

On top of their two new albums, featuring newly-returned guitarist John Frusciante, the Red Hot Chili Peppers recently took home the Global Icon Award at the MTV VMAs. Black Summer also won the award for Best Rock Video, and they scored three American Music Awards nominations for Favourite Rock Artist, Favourite Rock Album for Unlimited Love and Favourite Rock Single for Black Summer.

Find tour dates below:

Mar 29: Vancouver BC Place, BC

Apr 01: Las Vegas Allegiant Stadium, NV

Apr 06: Fargo FARGODOME, ND

Apr 08: Minneapolis US Bank Stadium, MN

Apr 14: Syracuse JMA Wireless Dome, NY

May 12: San Diego Snap Dragon Stadium, CA

May 14: Phoenix State Farm Stadium, AZ

May 17: San Antonio Alamodome, TX

May 19: Gulf Shores Hangout Music Festival, AL

May 25: Houston Minute Maid Park, TX

Jun 18: Landgraaf Pinkpop, NL

Jun 21: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, PO

Jun 24: Odense Tinderbox, DK

Jun 26: Mannheim Maimarktgelände, DE

Jun 30: Leuven Rock Wercther, BE

Jul 02: Milan IT I-Days, IE

Jul 06: Lisbon NOS Live, PT

Jul 08: Madrid Mad Cool, ES

Jul 11: Lyon Groupama Stadium, FR

Jul 14: Vienna Ernst-Happel Stadion, AT

Jul 17: Carhaix Les Vieilles Charrues, FR

Jul 21: London Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, UK

Jul 23: Glasgow Hampden Park, UK