Rammstein are finishing mixing album no.7

Rammstein have checked in from the studio to update fans on how their new album is progressing.

It was previously reported that the German heavyweights were looking to launch the highly anticipated follow-up to 2009’s Liebe ist für alle da in April – and it appears they’re on course to do so.

In a new post on Twitter, the band shared several black and white shots from the studio, saying: “Getting closer! Finalising the mix for the new album in Santa Monica, California.”

Last week, Rammstein guitarists Richard Kruspe and Paul Landers spoke with Guitar World about the direction of the new album.

Kruspe said: “If you listen to the record there are still Rammstein elements in there. It’s still us. But we experimented a lot with certain kinds of harmony through the verses and a lot of melodic structures in the songs.

“I feel like we came up with great stuff that I wouldn’t have dreamed before could be Rammstein.”

Landers added: "It’s not too sterile, not too clean – it has a lot of life and energy in it, but it’s not all angry. The music is more than that. It’s different for Rammstein. You might even say it’s fun to listen to.”

Rammstein will head out on the road across Europe this summer.

Rammstein 2019 European tour

Jun 28: Paris La Defense Arena, France

Jul 02: Hannover HDI Arena, Germany

Jul 06: Milton Keynes Stadium, UK

Jul 10: Brussels Stade Roi Baudoiun, Belgium

Jul 13: Frankfurst Commerzbank Arena, Germany

Jul 16: Prague Eden Arena, Czech Republic

Jul 17: Prague Eden Arena, Czech Republic

Jul 20: Luxembourg Roeser Festival Grounds, Luxembourg

Jul 24: Chorzow Stadion Slaski, Czech Republic

Jul 29: Moscow VTB Arena, Russia

Aug 02: St Petersburg Stadium, Russia

Aug 06: Riga Lucavsala, Latvia

Aug 10: Tampere Ratina Stadion, Finland

Aug 14: Stockholm Stadion, Sweden

Aug 18: Oslo Ullevaal Stadion, Norway

Aug 22: Vienna Ernst-Happel Stadion, Austria