Rammstein announce rescheduled European stadium tour

Earlier this month, Rammstein were forced to postpone their planned 2020 European stadium tour due to coronavirus pandemic restrictions.

It was due to get under way in Klagenfurt, Austria, on May 25, in support of their Untitled seventh studio album which was released in May 2019.

The band have now revealed the rescheduled shows, which will take place throughout May, June, July and August 2021, with all tickets purchased for the original shows valid for the new dates.

Rammstein say: “Today we're delighted to announce the new rescheduled dates for this year’s Rammstein tour, which had to be cancelled due to COVID-19.

“All shows have now been rescheduled to 2021, and already-purchased tickets will remain valid for the new dates! We are very much looking forward to seeing many of you next year!”

Find a full list of the 2021 shows below,

Earlier this week, Rammstein shared a mini-documentary showing how the various photoshoots for their latest album were created.

The band spent four days with Danish photographer Jes Larsen to work on the artwork and shots for the packaging.

Rammstein 2021 European tour - rescheduled dates

May 22: Leipzig Red Bull Arena - originally May 29, 2020

May 23: Leipzig Red Bull Arena - originally May 30, 2020

May 27: Klagenfurt Wörthersee Stadion - originally May 25, 2020

May 31: Stuttgart Mercedes-Benz Arena - originally June 2, 2020

Jun 01: Stuttgart Mercedes-Benz Arena - originally June 3, 2020

Jun 05: Berlin Olympiastadion - originally July 4, 2020

Jun 06: Berlin Olympiastadion - originally July 5, 2020

Jun 12: Belfast Boucher Road Playing Fields - originally June 17, 2020

Jun 16: Cardiff Principality Stadium - originally June 14, 2020

Jun 19: Coventry Ricoh Arena - originally June 20, 2020

Jun 23: Aarhus Ceres Park - originally August 4, 2020

Jun 26: Dusseldorf Merkur Spiel-Arena - originally June 27, 2020

Jun 27: Dusseldorf Merkur Spiel-Arena - originally June 28, 2020

Jun 30: Hamburg Volksparkstadion - originally July 1, 2020

Jul 01: Hamburg Volksparkstadion - originally July 2, 2020

Jul 05: Zurich Stadion Letzigrund - originally June 6, 2020

Jul 06: Zurich Stadion Letzigrund - originally June 7, 2020

Jul 09: Lyon Groupama Stadium - originally July 9, 2020

Jul 10: Lyon Groupama Stadium - originally July 10, 2020

Jul 13: Turin Stadio Olimpico Grande - originally July 13, 2020

Jul 17: Warsaw PGE Narodowy - originally July 17, 202

Jul 21: Tallinn Song Festival Grounds - originally July 21, 2020

Jul 25: Trondheim, Leangen Travbane - originally July 26/27, 2020 at Granåsen

Jul 30: Gothenburg Ullevi Stadium - originally July 31, 2020

Jul 31: Gothenburg Ullevi Stadium - originally August 1, 2020

Aug 03: Nijmegen Goffertpark - originally June 24, 2020

Aug 07: Ostend Park De Nieuwe Koers - originally June 10, 2020

