Watch Rammstein’s mini-film showing how their new album photoshoot came together

In May last year, Rammstein released their highly-anticipated seventh studio album.

The Untitled record was the German outfit’s first since 2009’s Liebe ist für alle da and followed the singles Singles Deutschland and Radio.

In January 2019, Rammstein were involved in a four-day photoshoot with Danish photographer Jes Larsen to create artwork and images for the record – and now fans can see how the various shots and scenes were created.

Stylist Vibe Dabelsteen says: “It was tough but the guys helped me out, so it worked well in the end. It’s not like it’s a specific period, but it has elements from different periods in time.

“I think my favourite is keyboardist Flake. He’s the kind of guy that you can’t categorise. He was definitely the one where I was like, ‘How am I going to do it?’ Luckily, he liked it."

She adds: "There’s a bit of steampunk references in some odd what you see onboard the Titanic. It’s sort of an apocalyptic look.”

Earlier this month, Rammstein officially cancelled their European stadium tour “due to local event restrictions related to COVID-19.”

The band added: “We are currently checking whether it is possible to reschedule the dates and will communicate any updates as soon as possible. All tickets will remain valid until then.”

Rammstein’s European tour was due to begin on May 25 in Klagenfurt, Austria.

