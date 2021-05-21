Rain, Also Eden, Multi Story, Last Flight To Pluto lined up for Danfest 10

Danfest has unveiled its line-up and date for the tenth version of Leicester's premier indoor prog festival.

Multi Story, Cairo, Also Eden, Rain, Last Flight To Pluto, Circu5 and more will all appear at Danfest 10, which will take place at The Musician in Leicester on November 26 -28.

"Basically it's more or less the same line up I was going to announce on March 20th 2020 but you can guess what happened," says event organiser Danny Mayo.

The day splits for this year's event are:

Friday November 26

Dakesis

The Amber Herd

Grace And Fire

Saturday November 27

Cairo

Also Eden

The Far Meadow

The Moscow Riley

The Comms

Sunday November 28

Multi Story

Last Flight To Pluto

Circu5

Rain

Servants Of Science

Weekend tickets are priced at £50. Day tickets are Friday £15, Saturday £25, Sunday £25. Tickets are available from Ticketweb.

