Rain, Also Eden, Multi Story, Last Flight To Pluto lined up for Danfest 10

Rain
Danfest has unveiled its line-up and date for the tenth version of Leicester's premier indoor prog festival.

Multi Story, Cairo, Also Eden, Rain, Last Flight To Pluto, Circu5 and more will all appear at Danfest 10, which will take place at The Musician in Leicester on November 26 -28.

"Basically it's more or less the same line up I was going to announce on March 20th 2020 but you can guess what happened," says event organiser Danny Mayo.

The day splits for this year's event are:

Friday November 26

Dakesis
The Amber Herd
Grace And Fire

Saturday November 27
Cairo
Also Eden
The Far Meadow
The Moscow Riley
The Comms

Sunday November 28
Multi Story
Last Flight To Pluto
Circu5
Rain
Servants Of Science

Weekend tickets are priced at £50. Day tickets are Friday £15, Saturday £25, Sunday £25. Tickets are available from Ticketweb.

Get tickets.

Danfest

