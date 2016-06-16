Limelight: Last Flight To Pluto

Last Flight To Pluto are certainly something of an enigma. Hailing from the rolling hills of South Wales, their many years of covering various other bands’ music before creating their own has no doubt influenced their difficult to categorise, particularly unique musical style.

“We have been round on the cover circuit for so long, so we’ve had to do everything from Adele to the Red Hot Chili Peppers!” explains the band’s drummer Daz Joseph. In fact, the inclusion of funk-style rapping similar to that of the Red Hot Chili Peppers in the song Red Bill on their debut album See You At The End is certainly one of the album’s most surprising factors, but fear not: Last Flight To Pluto are undoubtedly prog at their core. “We’ve a sound where all of our influences have been mashed up together,” explains singer Alice Freya, “from that big Rush sound to Chili Peppers pop.” On paper, it probably shouldn’t work. But the young band, completed by guitarist Jack Perry, bassist Jon Constantine and vocalist Brett Andrews, have successfully crafted an album that’s as eccentrically nostalgic as it is contemporary.

“We’ve a sound where all of our influences have been mashed up together.”

“I wanted to be a bit different,” explains Joseph. “I tried to translate it into something progressive!”

The road to recording their debut has been something of a cathartic release of creative flair for Joseph and Freya, as after over 180 cover shows in one year they were feeling stifled. See You At The End is a liberation of musical creativity. “I feel chuffed of the band for what we’ve achieved,” Joseph states proudly. “I wanted it to sound big, and that’s exactly what it does sound like.” Joseph has sacrificed more than most to ensure his compositions are heard, and it is clear from the album that he and the band have put their heart and soul into recorded it. “I’ve pretty much sold the entire contents of my house to pay for this album.

I think all I have is a bed, a fridge and a cooker!” he laughs. “We also had people give up their time for nothing, so to get this recognition is absolutely incredible. It’s what it’s all about.”

PROG FILE

LINE-UP

Daz Joseph (drums), Alice Freya (vocals), Jack Parry (guitars), Jon Constantine (bass), Brett Andrews (vocals)

SOUNDS LIKE

RHCP meets The Spirit Of Radio

CURRENT RELEASE

See You At The End is out now

WEBSITE

www.lastflighttopluto.com