Multi Story to release new album CBF10 in October

Veteran UK melodic prog rock band Multi Story have announced they will release their new album CBF10 through F2 Music on October 26. The album is the follow-up to the band's well-received 2016 album Crimson Stone, at the time, the first new music from the band for 29 years. You can see the artwork and tracklisting for the new album below.

The band's lates album, recorded around the core duo of Rob Wilsher (founder member and keyboard player) and Paul Ford (guitar and vocals), also features guest appearances from Also Eden guitarist Simon Rogers, bassists Rob Palmer and Adji Shub and brothers Jordan (drums) and Aeden Neale (guitar), the latter pair responsible for Multi Story's return to full band status with Crimson Stone.

Multi Story formed in the early 80s, and released two albums, East West (1985) and Through Your Eyes (1987) for FM Revolver (a subsidiary of Heavy Metal Records) and supported Magnum on their On A Storyteller's Night tour. At one point the band featured Grant Nicholas who went on to form Feeder.

(Image credit: F2 Records)

Multi Story: CBF10

1. Signs And Traces

2. Sharp Recall

3. Celluloid Star

4. Freeway Army

5. Last Man Standing

6. Easy Rider

7. Firing All Six

8. Rebel Inside

9. CBF10