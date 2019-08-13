Cairo announce new singer Sarah Blayley

UK melodic prog rockers Cairo have unveiled a new lead singer, Sarah Blayley. She replaces previous vocalist Lisa Driscoll. Blayley will make her live debut with the band at their forthcoming show at Parvilla in Alphen, Holland on October 18.

“I’m really excited to be a part of Cairo and really looking forward to my debut show in Holland, Blayley tells Prog. "I also can’t wait to get into the studio with the band and record the new album – the new material sounds amazing. Exciting times ahead!”

Keyboard player Rob Cottingham paid tribute to the departed Driscoll. “We will never forget how Lisa stood in at short notice for our first album launch gigs in late 2016, and we want to thank her for everything she has done for Cairo since and to wish her, Al, and baby Oscar, the best of health, good fortune and all the luck in the world."

Tickets for the Pavilla show are available here.