Former IQ and Frost* men unite in Rain

Rain, the new band featuring former IQ and Arena bassist John Jowitt and former Frost* and IQ drummer Andy Edwards have signed a record deal with GEP Records. The band will release Singularity, their debut album this November.

Joining the pair are vocalist Mirron and guitarist, keyboard player and vocalist Rob Groucutt. You can see a live in lockdown video of the song Devil's Will Reign in full below.

“It’s been about ten years since I played with Andy, in both IQ and Frost - it’s a really instinctual rhythm section," says Jowitt. "With Rain, Andy has had the chance to show what an all-round musician he is. Rob and Mirron are both amazing musicians, songwriters and singers, and it’s just a great combination. I’m really pleased that our old friends at GEP have shown faith in the band - it’s one of those albums that I would have bought if I’d not been on it. It’s prog, Jim, but not as we know it.."

“Rain isn't a project, it's a band and we want to make more and more music,: adds Edwards. "This is the dream team as far as I am concerned - everyone is very talented but in different areas and so the whole is greater than the parts. And Rain is pure prog too, no ifs or buts, it does everything it says on the tin. This album has been one of the easiest albums I have ever made, everyone loves what everyone else does, it's been a joy having all these ideas come in!”