Circu5 announce new single Skin Machine

UK progressive rockers CIRCU5 have announced that they will release a brand new single, Skin Machine, on December 1. The band will soon launch a new crowdfunding campaign for CIRCU5’s second album, the follow-up to the band's self-titled 2017 debut album.

"Skin Machine is a monstrous freakshow exhibit in musical form − bulbous, pungent and a bit tetchy," says CIRCU5 frontman Steve Tilling. "But those who dare listen are in for a hairy rocker that will leave them humming for weeks. It showcases everyone’s abilities and is a great example of how the second album's shaping up."

Skin Machine marks the first studio outing of CIRCU5's new line up, which, alongside Steve, now also features Paul Clark (guitar, ex-David Cross Band), Mark Kilminster (bass, ex- Tin Spirits) and Lee Moulding (drums, ex-Rewire the Time Machine).

Skin Machine will be available on all download and streaming services.