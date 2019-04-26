Trending

Kyros, Landmarq and HeKz headline Danfest 9

Leicester's annual prog bash takes place Nov 29-Dec 1...

Kyros

Kyros, Landmarq and HeKz have been announced as the headline acts for this year's Danfest, the ninth incarnation of Leicester's annual prog festival run by local promoter Danny Mayo.

Joining the headline acts are Jump, Abel Ganz, Midnight Sun, Tim Burness, The Emerald Dawn and more. Danfest runs from Friday November 29 to December 1 and takes place at The Musician in Leicester. Tickets are priced at an extremely reasonable £45 for the whole weekend, Friday £15, Saturday £25 and Sunday £20. Tickets are available from Ticketweb and Beat Route Records in Leicester.

The day splits are:

FRIDAY (Doors: 6pm)

HeKz
The Emerald Dawn
Encircled

SATURDAY (Doors: 12.30pm)

Landmarq
Abel Ganz
Blank Manuscript
Midnight Sun
There Are Wolves Among Us

SUNDAY (Doors: 12.30pm)

Kyros
Jump
Tim Burness
Viper Soup Complex
Eyes Of Albion

