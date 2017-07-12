Trending

Radiohead release creepy OKNOTOK unboxing video

By  

Vinyl box set of Radiohead’s OK Computer OKNOTOK 1997 2017 reissue is revealed by Chieftain Mews in weird new video clip

Radiohead

Radiohead have released a creepy clip of their vinyl box set of OK Computer OKNOTOK 1997 2017 being revealed by Chieftain Mews.

The weird character introduces himself before proceeding to unbox the special edition of the album which is now being sent out after the regular version was released in June.

See the video clip below.

Last month, Radiohead revealed previously unreleased track I Promise which was recorded during sessions for the iconic 1997 album.

Frontman Thom Yorke also recently said he’d been “haunted” during recording sessions for the record – and reported the experience of looking back at his 1997 notebooks was “really, really mental.”

He added: “Going back into where my head was at, it’s really bonkers. I was basically catatonic. The claustrophobia – just having no sense of reality at all.”

He continues: “The paranoia I felt at the time was much more related to how people related to each other. But I was using the terminology of technology to express itI was getting into the sense of information overload. Which is ironic, since it’s so much worse now.”

Radiohead OKNOTOK tracklist

  1. Airbag
  2. Paranoid Android
  3. Subterranean Homesick Alien
  4. Exit Music (For A Film)
  5. Let Down
  6. Karma Police
  7. Fitter Happier
  8. Electioneering
  9. Climbing Up The Walls
  10. No Surprises
  11. Lucky
  12. The Tourist
  13. I Promise
  14. Man Of War
  15. Lift
  16. Lull
  17. Meeting In The Aisle
  18. Melatonin
  19. A Reminder
  20. Polyethylene (Parts 1 & 2)
  21. Pearly
  22. Palo Alto
  23. How I Made My Millions

