Radiohead release creepy OKNOTOK unboxing video

Radiohead have released a creepy clip of their vinyl box set of OK Computer OKNOTOK 1997 2017 being revealed by Chieftain Mews.

The weird character introduces himself before proceeding to unbox the special edition of the album which is now being sent out after the regular version was released in June.

See the video clip below.

Last month, Radiohead revealed previously unreleased track I Promise which was recorded during sessions for the iconic 1997 album.

Frontman Thom Yorke also recently said he’d been “haunted” during recording sessions for the record – and reported the experience of looking back at his 1997 notebooks was “really, really mental.”

He added: “Going back into where my head was at, it’s really bonkers. I was basically catatonic. The claustrophobia – just having no sense of reality at all.”

He continues: “The paranoia I felt at the time was much more related to how people related to each other. But I was using the terminology of technology to express itI was getting into the sense of information overload. Which is ironic, since it’s so much worse now.”

Radiohead OKNOTOK tracklist

Airbag Paranoid Android Subterranean Homesick Alien Exit Music (For A Film) Let Down Karma Police Fitter Happier Electioneering Climbing Up The Walls No Surprises Lucky The Tourist I Promise Man Of War Lift Lull Meeting In The Aisle Melatonin A Reminder Polyethylene (Parts 1 & 2) Pearly Palo Alto How I Made My Millions

Radiohead - OK Computer OKNOTOK 1997 – 2017 album review