“I cherish the band, but I don’t expect anyone else to”: it’s nine years since the last Radiohead record and I accidentally got the only interview for it

By ( Louder ) published

As A Moon Shaped Pool turns 9, this writer recollects a night on the tiles in Paris with Thom Yorke & co.

Radiohead live in 2016
(Image credit: Matthew Baker/Getty Images)

When Radiohead released their ninth album A Moon Shaped Pool in May 2016, it felt like the breaking of an extended dormant period for the art-rock trailblazers. It had, after all, been five years since the Oxford quintet’s previous record The King Of Limbs but as it turns out, five years between albums was nothing. A Moon Shaped Pool turned 9 this week. It remains Radiohead’s most recent new release.

There’s been no shortage of extra-curricular activity, with records in numerous guises from Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood, Phil Selway and Ed O’Brien, a fascinating photobook from Colin Greenwood (who’s also currently moonlighting as a Bad Seed in Nick Cave's band) alongside some extensive reissue releases, but there’s not been a tenth Radiohead album or any live activity since the tour to support A Moon Shaped Pool wound up in 2018.

As with many Radiohead records, it was an album that took them a long time to get to the finish line, recorded in France, London and their own Oxfordshire base and dragged to completion at the insistence of producer Nigel Godrich. But its laborious creation was certainly not reflected in the finished work. The best bits of A Moon Shaped Pool captured Radiohead at their alchemical best, where their rhythmic, dynamic rock, sonic explorations, ambient ballads and electronic experiments all landed on the same sweet spot. The fact that the tracklisting was all in alphabetical order only added to its strange, mesmeric beauty.

The band certainly seemed relieved that it was finally out in the world. I joined them in Paris a few dates into a short European tour a few days after its release and there was a celebratory feeling in the air. I was there to do a live review for Q Magazine but as it turned out, I got a lot more than that. Radiohead were in a chatty, affable mood and after years of trying to interview them with no success, I finally got one. If only I had foreseen this, I would’ve chilled out on beers before and during the gig.

It was backstage after a triumphant gig at Le Zénith, an arena based in Parc de la Villette in Paris’ 19th arrondissement, that a few members came ambling over for a little chinwag. First up was towering, talkative guitarist Ed O’Brien. “Tonight was really good fun,” he said, explaining that the band were feeling very relaxed and getting into the groove. He reminisced about the first time Radiohead had played Le Zénith, back during the fraught tour on the back of their era-defining third album OK Computer. “We were riding a wave and it was all a bit, ‘Oh my God!’,” he laughed. “Of course, we were a little dark in those days, which added to the spice!”

Radiohead - Burn The Witch - YouTube Radiohead - Burn The Witch - YouTube
Watch On

Bassist Colin Greenwood was also in a remarkably jolly mood. “Thom was just amazing,” he beamed, reflecting on the gig they'd just played. “It was all going a bit wrong at the beginning but he really pulled me and everyone together.” He said that when they last played Le Zénith, Eddie Izzard had come to watch. “Bloody hell,” he muttered to himself. “We haven’t been here for ages.” And then he went off to find some more beer.

To my surprise, next to come and say hello was frontman Thom Yorke. Yorke is not one to suffer fools and, accordingly, he hadn’t spoken to Q for well over a decade. But now here he was, chatting away about how he thought the show went. “The first half was like, ‘Ow!’ and then we all warmed up,” he said. “The second half was amazing and the encores were great. You know, what’s so weird is that depending on what we choose to play, it can go in all these different ways, like choosing to play Creep or choosing No Surprises.”

The band had played both in the set that night, the former getting its first airing in seven years. Radiohead once had a very complicated relationship with Creep but Yorke said after being heckled to play it by a punter at a show in Amsterdam two nights previously, they’d decided to give it a go. “We just said, ‘Let’s see what the reaction is, just to see how it feels’,” he explained. “Songs go into phases where they don’t feel right and then they come back. No Surprises was out for ages. We didn’t play it once on the whole The King Of Limbs tour… If you play it right, it is fucking dark. But it’s like acting. It’s on the edge of totally hamming it up but you’re not. It’s just the words are so dark. When we play it, we have to play it so slow. It only sounds good if it’s really fragile.”

His favourite song from A Moon Shaped Pool, Yorke revealed, was the atmospheric and stark piano piece Daydreaming. Its classic Radiohead, a song where you don’t think much is happening on the first few listens but its spell gently unfurls, revealing a bewitching knockout of a track beneath its serene, slow surface. “When we do it right,” he clarified. “Tonight was a little bit sketchy.” He said the song was a breakthrough in recording sessions for the album. “It was the equivalent of when we did Everything In Its Right Place,” he stated, referring to the opening track on their game-changing 2000 album Kid A. “We got that and then we were like, ‘Right, OK, this is it’.”

The band had played the song second in the set, a surprising place for a six-minute-plus track with no chorus and no drums but one that somehow worked. “We couldn’t figure out, ‘How do we bring people in?’” Yorke explained. “And there’s a portion of people who have heard it so that’s alright.” He also comically repeated Radiohead co-manager Chris Hufford’s reaction when told Daydreaming would be played two songs in. “He asked, ‘Are you fucking mad?!’.” It would’ve been nice to hear Hufford on the band’s decision to start their Glastonbury headline set with it a year later.

Radiohead - Daydreaming - YouTube Radiohead - Daydreaming - YouTube
Watch On

Yorke then made his way across the room to catch up with some old friends, but before he did he cast his mind to Radiohead’s next stop, a few shows back in the UK. He’d always found playing in his home country a little difficult, he said, but the huge reaction to the new album had given him heart. “We expected the opposite,” he said. “I cherish the band, but I don’t expect anyone else to.”

And with that, he was off. The hysteria that greeted Radiohead’s return back in 2016 would have nothing on the frenzy around a comeback now, almost a decade on. Who knows if that will ever happen. They might not have been in action for a long time but Thom Yorke cherishes the band with which he made his name. He just doesn’t expect anyone else to.

Niall Doherty
Niall Doherty

Niall Doherty is a writer and editor whose work can be found in Classic Rock, The Guardian, Music Week, FourFourTwo, on Apple Music and more. Formerly the Deputy Editor of Q magazine, he co-runs the music Substack letter The New Cue with fellow former Q colleagues Ted Kessler and Chris Catchpole. He is also Reviews Editor at Record Collector. Over the years, he's interviewed some of the world's biggest stars, including Elton John, Coldplay, Arctic Monkeys, Muse, Pearl Jam, Radiohead, Depeche Mode, Robert Plant and more. Radiohead was only for eight minutes but he still counts it.

More about louder

Metallica fans cause small earthquake at Virginia show

“When we came to England, all the headlines said: ‘Crash-boom-blitzkrieg, the Krauts are here!’”: The epic story of the Scorpions, the German band who smashed through the barriers to conquer America

“The whole prog movement is about fairies and elves and we’re proud of that. But there are no fairies and elves on this album”: How prog metal icons Dream Theater went full nerd-mode with epic concept album The Astonishing
See more latest
Most Popular
Dream Theater posing for a photograph in 2016
“The whole prog movement is about fairies and elves and we’re proud of that. But there are no fairies and elves on this album”: How prog metal icons Dream Theater went full nerd-mode with epic concept album The Astonishing
Scorpions posing for a photograph in 1984
“When we came to England, all the headlines said: ‘Crash-boom-blitzkrieg, the Krauts are here!’”: The epic story of the Scorpions, the German band who smashed through the barriers to conquer America
Armored Saint posing for a photograph in the mid-80s
“I thought we were going to die every time we hit the road. There were a lot of short fuses in the band”: The rise, fall and resurrection of Armored Saint, the cult metal band who should have been as big as Metallica
Metallica posing for a photograph in 1984
“Partly a tribute to a fallen bandmate, it’s as emotionally raw as thrash ever got”: 10 epic ballads that show thrash metal’s emotional side
Lennon and McCartney
"John made himself out to be the big working-class hero: he was the least working-class in the group." In 1984, revisiting his work with The Beatles, Paul McCartney shed new light on his relationship with John Lennon in his most revealing interviews ever
Incubus posing for a photograph in 2001
“The whole world of rap-metal is just pathetically ridiculous. It makes me wanna throw up. It’s a horrible place to be”: How Incubus fought back against nu metal with Morning View
Fish
“Dismissed as bland, complacent and of the establishment, it was now outsider music. If you wanted to be a true rebel, you came out as a prog fan”: Five essential neo-prog albums of the 80s
The Pretty Things’ Phil May posing for a photograph in 1974
“Iggy ran from one side of the stage to the other and head-butted the wall. I was covered in blood, because he’d come up and danced around me”: The Pretty Things singer Phil May’s wild tales of Hendrix, Zeppelin, Iggy Pop and Judy Garland
Noel and Liam in 2024.
As Oasis get ready to start rehearsing for their reunion tour, here’s what the setlist needs to be
Mawiza/Parkway Drive/Evanescence/Battle Beast/Fantazmaz
The 12 best new metal songs you need to hear right now