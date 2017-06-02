Trending

Listen to Radiohead’s previously unreleased I Promise

Radiohead reveal their track I Promise, which will appear on extended version of OK Computer

Radiohead have revealed previously unreleased track I Promise, which was recorded during sessions for iconic 1997 album OK Computer.

It will appear on the upcoming remastered and extended version of the record, which is entitled OKNOTOK, and set for launch on June 23. It’s available for pre-order now.

Frontman Thom Yorke – who recently told how he’d been “haunted” during recording sessions for the album – has said the experience of looking back at his 1997 notebooks was “really, really mental.”

He tells Rolling Stone that he was suffering the effects of having lived on a tour bus for four years, adding: “Going back into where my head was at, it’s really bonkers. I was basically catatonic. The claustrophobia – just having no sense of reality at all.”

He continues: “The paranoia I felt at the time was much more related to how people related to each other. But I was using the terminology of technology to express itI was getting into the sense of information overload. Which is ironic, since it’s so much worse now.”

Radiohead OKNOTOK tracklist

  1. Airbag
  2. Paranoid Android
  3. Subterranean Homesick Alien
  4. Exit Music (For A Film)
  5. Let Down
  6. Karma Police
  7. Fitter Happier
  8. Electioneering
  9. Climbing Up The Walls
  10. No Surprises
  11. Lucky
  12. The Tourist
  13. I Promise
  14. Man Of War
  15. Lift
  16. Lull
  17. Meeting In The Aisle
  18. Melatonin
  19. A Reminder
  20. Polyethylene (Parts 1 & 2)
  21. Pearly
  22. Palo Alto
  23. How I Made My Millions

