Listen to Radiohead’s previously unreleased I Promise

Radiohead have revealed previously unreleased track I Promise, which was recorded during sessions for iconic 1997 album OK Computer.

It will appear on the upcoming remastered and extended version of the record, which is entitled OKNOTOK, and set for launch on June 23. It’s available for pre-order now.

Frontman Thom Yorke – who recently told how he’d been “haunted” during recording sessions for the album – has said the experience of looking back at his 1997 notebooks was “really, really mental.”

He tells Rolling Stone that he was suffering the effects of having lived on a tour bus for four years, adding: “Going back into where my head was at, it’s really bonkers. I was basically catatonic. The claustrophobia – just having no sense of reality at all.”

He continues: “The paranoia I felt at the time was much more related to how people related to each other. But I was using the terminology of technology to express itI was getting into the sense of information overload. Which is ironic, since it’s so much worse now.”

Radiohead OKNOTOK tracklist

Airbag Paranoid Android Subterranean Homesick Alien Exit Music (For A Film) Let Down Karma Police Fitter Happier Electioneering Climbing Up The Walls No Surprises Lucky The Tourist I Promise Man Of War Lift Lull Meeting In The Aisle Melatonin A Reminder Polyethylene (Parts 1 & 2) Pearly Palo Alto How I Made My Millions

