“The live recording sees the piece come to life… amid the sepulchral gloom there are moments of real beauty”: Roger Water’s Super Deluxe Box Set of his Dark Side Of The Moon Redux

The former Pink Floyd leader’s take on their 1973 signature album includes superior version of his moody reimagining.

By ( Prog ) published
Roger Waters - The Dark Side of the Moon Redux Deluxe Box Set
(Image: © Cooking Vinyl)

You can trust Louder Our experienced team has worked for some of the biggest brands in music. From testing headphones to reviewing albums, our experts aim to create reviews you can trust. Find out more about how we review.

In October 2023, Roger Waters took to the London Palladium’s stage to perform his Redux version of Pink Floyd’s epochal, career-defining album The Dark Side Of The Moon. He’s become an increasingly outspoken and controversial figure, and many Floyd fans have looked on with dismay as they feel he threatens to trash his former band’s reputation by association. Similarly, his re-recording of TDSOTM has been received by some as just a button-pushing exercise in his ongoing battle with David Gilmour.

And yet this Redux version is far from an act of cultural vandalism. It may be self-indulgent in places – a man at odds with the world augmenting a sacred text with additional spoken words – but it’s an interesting and often affecting take.

It’s here reissued alongside a recording from the Palladium, with both versions presented on gold vinyl, CD and Blu-ray, including Dolby Atmos and 96/24 Audio mixes. The set also includes 10” singles of Breathe, Time, Money and Us And Them with etched B-sides, a track-by-track Waters video interview, and a 40-page book of photos.

Roger Waters - THE DARK SIDE OF THE MOON REDUX SUPER DELUXE BOXSET - YouTube Roger Waters - THE DARK SIDE OF THE MOON REDUX SUPER DELUXE BOXSET - YouTube
Watch On

Fifty years after the original’s release, TDSOTM Redux is like a ghostly but persistent afterimage – yet while the studio version is sometimes subdued to the point of torpor, the Palladium recording sees the piece come to life: amid the passages of sepulchral gloom, there are moments of real beauty as well.

Time is retains a subtle power, with haunting theremin and elegant cellos where Gilmour’s grandstanding solo used to be

One such moment occurs early on, where the chiming but icy guitars of Breathe are tempered by a lonely swirl of theremin, indicative of a sonic presentation that’s lusher and more expansive in its live setting. Waters delivers his vocals in a gravelly baritone, and sometimes struggles to nail the melody, but he gets strong support from his backing singers onstage.

The stripped-down electronics of On The Run act as effective backing for Waters’ “standard bullshit fight with evil” anxiety dream before concluding that “the voice of reason” is the only thing that can save us. Time is another of TDSOTM’s ‘big’ songs; it’s reduced in volume but retains a subtle power, with haunting theremin and elegant cellos where Gilmour’s grandstanding solo used to be.

Introducing The Dark Side Of The Moon Redux by Roger Waters - YouTube Introducing The Dark Side Of The Moon Redux by Roger Waters - YouTube
Watch On

Mournful Moog and low-key backing vocals turn The Great Gig In The Sky into a soft lamentation befitting Waters’ moving monologue about the death of a friend. And Money has the wryly comical gait of a cowboy’s horse plodding into town – mocking strings swoop and dive; and not for the first time the growling resonance of Waters’ voice recalls Leonard Cohen.

These songs may sound in their dotage, Waters seems to be saying, but better that than being preserved in aspic.

The Dark Side Of The Moon Redux: Super Deluxe Box set is on sale now via Cooking Vinyl.

Joe Banks
Joe Banks

Joe is a regular contributor to Prog. He also writes for Electronic Sound, The Quietus, and Shindig!, specialising in leftfield psych/prog/rock, retro futurism, and the underground sounds of the 1970s. His work has also appeared in The Guardian, MOJO, and Rock & Folk. Joe is the author of the acclaimed Hawkwind biographyDays Of The Underground (2020). He’s on Twitter and Facebook, and his website is https://www.daysoftheunderground.com/

Read more
Roger Waters headshot
Roger Waters will release The Dark Side Of The Moon Redux box set in March
Rush – R50
“Fans can fulminate over the tracklisting – ‘Where the hell is The Fountain Of Lamneth?!’ – but it hits all the right beats”: Rush’s R50 is a luxurious celebration with an emotional punch at the end
The cover of Steven Wilson’s The Overview album
“A return to full-fat prog from the man who gave the genre a good name in recent years”: Prog fans rejoice! Steven Wilson has come home with cosmic modern classic The Overview
Rush in 1980
Fifty reasons why three Canadian oddballs became a treasured part of rock history
Camel – Mirage and Moonmadness
“An already fabulous performance feels even more vital… sudden twists and turns are thrillingly kinetic”: Camel’s 3-disc reissues of Mirage and Moonmadness
David Gilmour - David Gilmour cover art
"As a guitarist he has few peers but as a songwriter he's no Roger Waters": David Gilmour soars on beautifully crafted if ultimately unchallenging debut solo album
Latest in
Chickenfoot posing for a photograph in 2011
“It felt like there were dark times hanging over this album”: How hard rock supergroup Chickenfoot restarted the party on their second album, III
Gene Simmons performs at Alcatraz Metal Fest on August 11, 2024 in Kortrijk, Belgium.
Gene Simmons cancels 17 solo shows as Kiss announce unmasked reunion gig to mark fan club's 50th anniversary
Dave Mustaine of Megadeth performs during the Stone Free Festival at The O2 Arena on June 16, 2018 in London, England.
"Thank God that genre went away." Megadeth's Dave Mustaine has no love for nu metal
Roger Waters - The Dark Side of the Moon Redux Deluxe Box Set
“The live recording sees the piece come to life… amid the sepulchral gloom there are moments of real beauty”: Roger Water’s Super Deluxe Box Set of his Dark Side Of The Moon Redux
Peter Hook and the Groundhogs
“It did sound like the nightmare Tony McPhee was trying to describe. Prog usually has softness and intricacy, but this wasn’t a record you disappeared into”: New Order’s Peter Hook hails Groundhogs’ Split
TesseracT
"The music’s pretty progressive, but it’s not Rush is it? It’s not exactly Dream Theater." TesseracT's journey to debut album One
Latest in Review
Roger Waters - The Dark Side of the Moon Redux Deluxe Box Set
“The live recording sees the piece come to life… amid the sepulchral gloom there are moments of real beauty”: Roger Water’s Super Deluxe Box Set of his Dark Side Of The Moon Redux
Cradle Of Filth Press Shot 2025
Twiddly Iron Maiden harmonies, thrash riffs, horror, rapping (kind of) and sexy goth allure: The Screaming Of The Valkyries is peak Cradle Of Filth
Rush – R50
“Fans can fulminate over the tracklisting – ‘Where the hell is The Fountain Of Lamneth?!’ – but it hits all the right beats”: Rush’s R50 is a luxurious celebration with an emotional punch at the end
Rush in 1980
Fifty reasons why three Canadian oddballs became a treasured part of rock history
Wardruna performing live in 2025
Wardruna just led a Nordic ritual in London’s most beautiful venue, and I’ve never seen anything like it before
Imperial Triumphant press
"Those sultry licks get weirder and weirder, until they resemble the sound of a UFO taking off." Masked metal weirdos Imperial Triumphant go straight on new album Goldstar
More about prog
Peter Hook and the Groundhogs

“It did sound like the nightmare Tony McPhee was trying to describe. Prog usually has softness and intricacy, but this wasn’t a record you disappeared into”: New Order’s Peter Hook hails Groundhogs’ Split
TesseracT

"The music’s pretty progressive, but it’s not Rush is it? It’s not exactly Dream Theater." TesseracT's journey to debut album One
Opeth posing for a photograph in 2012

“I was so sick. I had tunnel vision and couldn’t walk. I was crawling to the toilet and I thought I was going to die”: The unbelievable rise of Opeth, the band who went from death metal no-hopers to prog royalty
See more latest