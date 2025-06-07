Rush announce limited edition box set of their final four albums
Be quick! There's only 3000!
Prog legends Rush have announced that the four albums they released on Atlantic Records between 2002 and 2012 will be packaged together as a limited-edition seven-disc vinyl box set.
The Albums: 2002-2012 is limited to 3000 copies and includes Vapor Trails (2002), the covers collection Feedback (2004), Snakes & Arrows (2007), and Clockwork Angels (2012), all titles recorded by the band after their return from hiatus following the tragic deaths of drummer Neil Peart's daughter and wife. Full tracklist below.
The box is the second album collection to be compiled by Rhino, following the release of The Albums: 1989-1996 last year, while three of the albums – the exception being Clockwork Angels – were also released on The Studio Albums 1989–2007, a seven-CD set released in 2013.
Pre-orders are available now, and orders will be shipped this month.
Earlier this year, Rush released Rush 50, a multi-disc celebration of the band's 50-year career, from their debut single – a cover of Buddy Holly’s Not Fade Away – to live recordings from their final ever show at the Los Angeles Forum in 2015.
Rush: The Albums: 2002-2012 tracklist
Vapor Trails
One Little Victory
Ceiling Unlimited
Ghost Rider
Peaceable Kingdom
The Stars Look Down
How It Is
Secret Touch
Earthshine
Sweet Miracle
Nocturne
Freeze - Part IV Of Fear
Out Of The Cradle
Feedback
Summertime Blues
Heart Full Of Soul
For What Its Worth
Mr. Soul2
Seven And Seven Is
Shapes Of Things
Crossroads
Snakes & Arrows
Far Cry
Armor And Sword
Working Them Angels
Larger Bowl
Spindrift
Monkey Business
The Way The Wind Blows
Hope
Faithless
Bravest Face
Good News First
Malignant Narcissism
Hold On
Clockwork Angels
Caravan
BU2B3
Clockwork Angels
The Anarchist
Carnies
Halo Effect
Seven Cities Of Gold
The Wreckers
Headlong FlightSide
BU2B22
Wish Them Well
The Garden
Online Editor at Louder/Classic Rock magazine since 2014. 39 years in music industry, online for 26. Also bylines for: Metal Hammer, Prog Magazine, The Word Magazine, The Guardian, The New Statesman, Saga, Music365. Former Head of Music at Xfm Radio, A&R at Fiction Records, early blogger, ex-roadie, published author. Once appeared in a Cure video dressed as a cowboy, and thinks any situation can be improved by the introduction of cats. Favourite Serbian trumpeter: Dejan Petrović.