Rush announce limited edition box set of their final four albums

Prog legends Rush have announced that the four albums they released on Atlantic Records between 2002 and 2012 will be packaged together as a limited-edition seven-disc vinyl box set.

The Albums: 2002-2012 is limited to 3000 copies and includes Vapor Trails (2002), the covers collection Feedback (2004), Snakes & Arrows (2007), and Clockwork Angels (2012), all titles recorded by the band after their return from hiatus following the tragic deaths of drummer Neil Peart's daughter and wife. Full tracklist below.

The box is the second album collection to be compiled by Rhino, following the release of The Albums: 1989-1996 last year, while three of the albums – the exception being Clockwork Angels – were also released on The Studio Albums 1989–2007, a seven-CD set released in 2013.

Pre-orders are available now, and orders will be shipped this month.

Earlier this year, Rush released Rush 50, a multi-disc celebration of the band's 50-year career, from their debut single – a cover of Buddy Holly’s Not Fade Away – to live recordings from their final ever show at the Los Angeles Forum in 2015.

Rush: The Albums: 2002-2012 tracklist

