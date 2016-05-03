Radiohead release Burn The Witch video

Radiohead have released an animated video for their track Burn The Witch.

It comes just a day after the band erased their online presence and sent fans cryptic leaflets featuring the group’s ‘bear’ logo and the words: “Sing the song of sixpence that goes burn the witch. We know where you live.”

The video was directed by Chris Hopewell and its style is reminiscent of 60s children’s programmes Camberwick Green and Trumpton.

The band’s manager Brian Message said last month that the follow-up to 2010’s King Of Limbs would be released in June. The band have a number of tour dates confirmed for 2016.

May 20: Heineken Music Hall, Amsterdam

May 21: Heineken Music Hall, Amsterdam

May 23: Paris Le Zenith, France

May 24: Paris Le Zenith, France

May 26: London Roundhouse, UK

May 27: London Roundhouse, UK

May 28: London Roundhouse, UK

Jun 01: Les Nuits Des Fourvieres festival, France

Jun 03: Primavera Sound, Spain

Jun 17: Secret Solstic, Iceland

Jul 02: Openair, Switzerland

Jul 08: Nos Alive Festival, Portugal

Jul 26: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Jul 27: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Jul 29-31: Osheaga Music And Arts Festival, Canada

Aug 04: Los Angeles Shrine Auditorium, CA

Aug 08: Los Angeles Shrine Auditorium, CA

Aug 20-21: Summersonic, Japan

Sep 11: Lollapalooza, Germany

Oct 03: Mexico City Palacio de los Deportes, Mexico

Oct 04: Mexico City Palacio de los Deportes, Mexico