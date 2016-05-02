Radiohead erase online presence as fans anticipate album news

Radiohead have erased their internet presence as fans anticipate looming news of their ninth album.

The band’s Facebook and Twitter pages are both blank, and the official Radiohead website displays a blank homepage. It comes as the band sent out cryptic leaflets to fans. The leaflets feature Radiohead’s ‘bear’ logo and the words: “Sing the song of sixpence that goes burn the witch. We know where you live.”

Radiohead have 12million Facebook ‘likes’ and 1.5m Twitter followers. Their website gradually decreased in opacity over a number of hours before disappearing completely.

The band’s manager Brian Message said last month that the follow-up to 2010’s King Of Limbs would be released in June, but the leaflets and web changes have led fans to speculate that it could come sooner.

King Of Limbs was released in an unusual manner, with frontman Thom Yorke handing out Radiohead-themed newspapers at record stores. And 2007’s In Rainbows was initially released online only, with fans invited to pay whatever price they wanted to download it.

Radiohead have a number of tour dates confirmed for 2016.

May 20: Heineken Music Hall, Amsterdam

May 21: Heineken Music Hall, Amsterdam

May 23: Paris Le Zenith, France

May 24: Paris Le Zenith, France

May 26: London Roundhouse, UK

May 27: London Roundhouse, UK

May 28: London Roundhouse, UK

Jun 01: Les Nuits Des Fourvieres festival, France

Jun 03: Primavera Sound, Spain

Jun 17: Secret Solstic, Iceland

Jul 02: Openair, Switzerland

Jul 08: Nos Alive Festival, Portugal

Jul 26: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Jul 27: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Jul 29-31: Osheaga Music And Arts Festival, Canada

Aug 04: Los Angeles Shrine Auditorium, CA

Aug 08: Los Angeles Shrine Auditorium, CA

Aug 20-21: Summersonic, Japan

Sep 11: Lollapalooza, Germany

Oct 03: Mexico City Palacio de los Deportes, Mexico

Oct 04: Mexico City Palacio de los Deportes, Mexico