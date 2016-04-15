Radiohead album out in June says manager

Radiohead manager Brian Message has said the band will release their ninth album in June, it’s been reported.

Staff at London’s Wanstead Tap tweeted the news following a charity fundraising talk given by Message at the venue last night (April 14).

The tweet says: “From the horses mouth, ‘the new Radiohead album out in June will be like nothing like you’ve ever heard.’”

Thom Yorke and co have been working on the follow-up to 2010’s King Of Limbs for several years. In 2015 guitarist Jonny Greenwood said that they’d developed a way of working that differed from their previous studio projects. He added: “It’s too involved to explain. We’re kind of limiting ourselves – working in limits. It’s like we’re trying to use very old and very new technology together to see what happens.”

Radiohead embark on a European tour next month, including three shows at London’s Roundhouse. All headline shows are already sold out but tickets remain for several festival appearances.

May 20: Heineken Music Hall, Amsterdam

May 21: Heineken Music Hall, Amsterdam

May 23: Paris Le Zenith, France

May 24: Paris Le Zenith, France

May 26: London Roundhouse, UK

May 27: London Roundhouse, UK

May 28: London Roundhouse, UK

Jun 01: Les Nuits Des Fourvieres festival, France

Jun 03: Primavera Sound, Spain

Jun 17: Secret Solstic, Iceland

Jul 02: Openair, Switzerland

Jul 08: Nos Alive Festival, Portugal

Jul 26: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Jul 27: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Jul 29-31: Osheaga Music And Arts Festival, Canada

Aug 04: Los Angeles Shrine Auditorium, CA

Aug 08: Los Angeles Shrine Auditorium, CA

Aug 20-21: Summersonic, Japan

Sep 11: Lollapalooza, Germany

Oct 03: Mexico City Palacio de los Deportes, Mexico

Oct 04: Mexico City Palacio de los Deportes, Mexico