Radiohead album out in June says manager

Radiohead manager Brian Message has said the band's 9th album will be released in June, it's been reported

Radiohead manager Brian Message has said the band will release their ninth album in June, it’s been reported.

Staff at London’s Wanstead Tap tweeted the news following a charity fundraising talk given by Message at the venue last night (April 14).

The tweet says: “From the horses mouth, ‘the new Radiohead album out in June will be like nothing like you’ve ever heard.’”

Thom Yorke and co have been working on the follow-up to 2010’s King Of Limbs for several years. In 2015 guitarist Jonny Greenwood said that they’d developed a way of working that differed from their previous studio projects. He added: “It’s too involved to explain. We’re kind of limiting ourselves – working in limits. It’s like we’re trying to use very old and very new technology together to see what happens.”

Radiohead embark on a European tour next month, including three shows at London’s Roundhouse. All headline shows are already sold out but tickets remain for several festival appearances.

Radiohead tour dates

May 20: Heineken Music Hall, Amsterdam
May 21: Heineken Music Hall, Amsterdam
May 23: Paris Le Zenith, France
May 24: Paris Le Zenith, France
May 26: London Roundhouse, UK
May 27: London Roundhouse, UK
May 28: London Roundhouse, UK
Jun 01: Les Nuits Des Fourvieres festival, France
Jun 03: Primavera Sound, Spain
Jun 17: Secret Solstic, Iceland
Jul 02: Openair, Switzerland
Jul 08: Nos Alive Festival, Portugal
Jul 26: New York Madison Square Garden, NY
Jul 27: New York Madison Square Garden, NY
Jul 29-31: Osheaga Music And Arts Festival, Canada
Aug 04: Los Angeles Shrine Auditorium, CA
Aug 08: Los Angeles Shrine Auditorium, CA
Aug 20-21: Summersonic, Japan
Sep 11: Lollapalooza, Germany
Oct 03: Mexico City Palacio de los Deportes, Mexico
Oct 04: Mexico City Palacio de los Deportes, Mexico

