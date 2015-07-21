Queensryche name album no.15

Queensryche have named their 15th album – their second with frontman Todd La Torre.

Condition Human will be launched via Century Media Records on October 2 and was produced in the band’s hometown of Washington by Zeuss.

Guitarist Michael Wilton said of the record: “The label are very positive and happy about it. I know that a lot of people are really anticipating this, so stay tuned and you won’t be disappointed.”

Condition Human is available to pre-order from Queensryche’s PledgeMusic page and further details will be issued in due course.

Earlier this week they issued a stream of their latest track Arrow Of Time and have just launched a European tour. They return to the UK next month.