Sammy Hagar thinks he knows why Alex Van Halen is angry at him and it's nothing to do with music

Sammy Hagar, who is currently gearing up for his Best Of All Worlds residency in Las Vegas, and spoken about his famously difficult relationship with former Van Halen bandmate Alex Van Halen.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, the magazine suggests that the reason for the fractious relationship is that Van Halen is an intensely private individual, while Hagar has always been happy to speak publicly about their relationship.

"I don’t think that’s it," says Hagar. "And I’ve had this conversation with a few people, including [former VH manager] Irving Azoff. I’ve asked him, 'What’s the problem?'

"And some people have said to me, 'Oh, Cabo Wabo [the nightclub company founded by the members of Van Halen in 1980]. At one time, Van Halen, when you built it, you guys were all partners in that. And then they didn’t want it anymore when it was losing money, and they gave it to you [Hagar bought out his bandmates in 1990], and you turned it around and made hundreds of millions of dollars on it. And they’re angry. Alex is angry about that.'

"To that I said, 'How the fuck could they be angry about that? They gave me the damn thing, they walked out on me, left me with it. And they made me indemnify them in case I got sued and lost everything. They made me sign off big time.' And I’m going, 'I hope it’s not that.'"

Hagar began to sell Cabo Wabo tequila in the late 90s, and within a decade was able to sell an 80% interest in the brand for $80 million.

Hagar also suggests that the Van Halen drummer may also be angry because he's not a band leader, and can only watch while Hagar continues to play the songs he wrote with Eddie Van Halen during his time with the band.

On Sunday, Hagar performed at the Stagecoach Festival in Indio, CA, on the same day that a lyric video for his new single Encore, Thank You, Goodnight was released (below). According to the Red Rocker, the song was finished after Eddie Van Halen visited him in a dream.

Hagar's Best Of All Worlds residency – in which he plays solo career highlights alongside songs by Montrose, Van Halen and Chickenfoot – will kick off on April 30 at Dolby Live at the Park MGM in Las Vegas, and continue into May. He's joined onstage by guitarist Joe Satriani, Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony and drummer Kenny Aronoff.

Full dates below. Tickets are on sale now.

Sammy Hagar - Encore, Thank You, Goodnight. (Lyric Video) - YouTube Watch On

Sammy Hagar: Best Of All Worlds residency

Apr 30: Las Vegas Dolby Live @ Park MGM, NV

May 02: Las Vegas Dolby Live @ Park MGM, NV

May 03: Las Vegas Dolby Live @ Park MGM, NV

May 07: Las Vegas Dolby Live @ Park MGM, NV

May 09: Las Vegas Dolby Live @ Park MGM, NV

May 10: Las Vegas Dolby Live @ Park MGM, NV

May 14: Las Vegas Dolby Live @ Park MGM, NV

May 16: Las Vegas Dolby Live @ Park MGM, NV

May 17: Las Vegas Dolby Live @ Park MGM, NV