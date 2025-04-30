Sammy Hagar thinks he knows why Alex Van Halen is angry at him and it's nothing to do with music

By ( Classic Rock ) published

The Red Rocker's Best Of All Worlds residency kicks off in Las Vegas this week

Sammy Hagar onstage
Sammy Hagar onstage at the Stagecoach Festival last weekend (Image credit: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

Sammy Hagar, who is currently gearing up for his Best Of All Worlds residency in Las Vegas, and spoken about his famously difficult relationship with former Van Halen bandmate Alex Van Halen.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, the magazine suggests that the reason for the fractious relationship is that Van Halen is an intensely private individual, while Hagar has always been happy to speak publicly about their relationship.

"I don’t think that’s it," says Hagar. "And I’ve had this conversation with a few people, including [former VH manager] Irving Azoff. I’ve asked him, 'What’s the problem?'

"And some people have said to me, 'Oh, Cabo Wabo [the nightclub company founded by the members of Van Halen in 1980]. At one time, Van Halen, when you built it, you guys were all partners in that. And then they didn’t want it anymore when it was losing money, and they gave it to you [Hagar bought out his bandmates in 1990], and you turned it around and made hundreds of millions of dollars on it. And they’re angry. Alex is angry about that.'

"To that I said, 'How the fuck could they be angry about that? They gave me the damn thing, they walked out on me, left me with it. And they made me indemnify them in case I got sued and lost everything. They made me sign off big time.' And I’m going, 'I hope it’s not that.'"

Hagar began to sell Cabo Wabo tequila in the late 90s, and within a decade was able to sell an 80% interest in the brand for $80 million.

Hagar also suggests that the Van Halen drummer may also be angry because he's not a band leader, and can only watch while Hagar continues to play the songs he wrote with Eddie Van Halen during his time with the band.

On Sunday, Hagar performed at the Stagecoach Festival in Indio, CA, on the same day that a lyric video for his new single Encore, Thank You, Goodnight was released (below). According to the Red Rocker, the song was finished after Eddie Van Halen visited him in a dream.

Hagar's Best Of All Worlds residency – in which he plays solo career highlights alongside songs by Montrose, Van Halen and Chickenfoot – will kick off on April 30 at Dolby Live at the Park MGM in Las Vegas, and continue into May. He's joined onstage by guitarist Joe Satriani, Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony and drummer Kenny Aronoff.

Full dates below. Tickets are on sale now.

Sammy Hagar - Encore, Thank You, Goodnight. (Lyric Video) - YouTube Sammy Hagar - Encore, Thank You, Goodnight. (Lyric Video) - YouTube
Watch On

Sammy Hagar: Best Of All Worlds residency

Apr 30: Las Vegas Dolby Live @ Park MGM, NV
May 02: Las Vegas Dolby Live @ Park MGM, NV
May 03: Las Vegas Dolby Live @ Park MGM, NV
May 07: Las Vegas Dolby Live @ Park MGM, NV
May 09: Las Vegas Dolby Live @ Park MGM, NV
May 10: Las Vegas Dolby Live @ Park MGM, NV
May 14: Las Vegas Dolby Live @ Park MGM, NV
May 16: Las Vegas Dolby Live @ Park MGM, NV
May 17: Las Vegas Dolby Live @ Park MGM, NV

Fraser Lewry
Fraser Lewry
Online Editor, Classic Rock

Online Editor at Louder/Classic Rock magazine since 2014. 39 years in music industry, online for 26. Also bylines for: Metal Hammer, Prog Magazine, The Word Magazine, The Guardian, The New Statesman, Saga, Music365. Former Head of Music at Xfm Radio, A&R at Fiction Records, early blogger, ex-roadie, published author. Once appeared in a Cure video dressed as a cowboy, and thinks any situation can be improved by the introduction of cats. Favourite Serbian trumpeter: Dejan Petrović.

More about classic rock

"Much as I appreciate you, I am not going to play Pinball Wizard!" Watch Roger Daltrey engage in lively conversation with entitled heckler

"A rollercoaster of epic musical detours, great songwriting and completely unhinged twists and turns": Halestorm announce upcoming album details and mammoth tour

"Much as I appreciate you, I am not going to play Pinball Wizard!" Watch Roger Daltrey engage in lively conversation with entitled heckler
See more latest
Most Popular
Roger Daltrey onstage with an acoustic guitar
"Much as I appreciate you, I am not going to play Pinball Wizard!" Watch Roger Daltrey engage in lively conversation with entitled heckler
Halestorm studio portrait
"A rollercoaster of epic musical detours, great songwriting and completely unhinged twists and turns": Halestorm announce upcoming album details and mammoth tour
Metallica in 1996
Metallica are going to re-release their Load
Kneecap at Reading festival, 2024
Kneecap issue defiant statement amid news that counter-terrorism police are analysing footage from two past shows, as calls for the Irish band to be removed from UK festival bills escalate
Mike Peters of The Alarm performs at O2 Academy Brixton on March 11, 2016 in London, England.
The Alarm's Mike Peters has died after a 30 year battle with blood cancer
Two pictures of Sleep Token frontman Vessel in his mask, one with a white background and one with a black background
Sleep Token are on the cover of Metal Hammer’s 400th issue – and there are two collectible covers to choose from
Soundgarden in 2012
“I came from a subculture of rock that didn’t quite get what all the fuss is about.” Soundgarden's Kim Thayil originally didn't see the point of the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, but says Chris Cornell would be “stoked” about Soundgarden being inducted
Lzzy Hale of Halestorm performing onstage in 2024
Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale says it’s an “honour” to be the only woman performing at Black Sabbath’s farewell show
Devin Townsend studio portrait
"Life has simply caught up with me": Devin Townsend is taking an indefinite break from touring
Brian Johnson onstage with Geordie in 2001
Rare video of AC/DC frontman Brian Johnson singing Toto's classic Hold The Line is going viral