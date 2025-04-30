"Much as I appreciate you, I am not going to play Pinball Wizard!" Watch Roger Daltrey engage in lively conversation with entitled heckler

By ( Classic Rock ) published

The confrontation took place at a recent show on The Who frontman's Alive & Kicking tour

Roger Daltrey onstage with an acoustic guitar
(Image credit: Gus Stewart/Redferns)

Roger Daltrey is nearing the end of his Alive & Kicking tour, an informal affair that finds The Who frontman playing material from throughout his career and engaging in Q&A sessions with fans.

Last weekend the tour arrived at Wolverhampton's 3400-capacity Civic Hall, where Daltrey played a selection of Who classics including Who Are You, Another Tricky Day, Squeeze Box, Won't Be Fooled Again, Going Mobile, Substitute and Baba O'Riley. Not bad, eh?

Well, it wasn't enough for one fan, who engaged in a loud, lengthy and possibly lubricated conversation with Daltrey as he attempted to play his encore, an acoustic cover of The Kinks' 1968 classic Days.

The 'discussion' started on friendly terms, with the punter shouting "We love you, Roger!" before events took a more boisterous turn.

Daltrey: "I’m gonna do this … ’cause it’s a band that we forget how good they were and how great they are."

Fan: “Play Pinball Wizard! Pinball Wizard! PINBALL WIZARD!"

Daltrey: "I’m fed up with that. Done it too much."

Fan: "But we’re not!"

Daltrey then begins performing a rather tender version of Days, before he's interrupted again.

Fan: "It’s not as good as Pinball Wizard!"

Daltrey (laughing): "Shut the fuck up!”

Fan (yelling): "It still don’t make any difference. I’m of a generation where Pinball Wizard was our favourite."

Daltrey: "I can’t play Pinball Wizard. I’m the world’s worst pinball player you’ve ever seen in your life."

Fan: "Just do it!"

Daltrey: "I don’t want to do it, ’cause I just don’t want to do it."

Fan: "But we want you to do it!"

Daltrey: "Open your fucking ears and listen to this. Much as I appreciate you, I am not going to play Pinball Wizard"

Fan: "I'm in my sixties and I need you to do it!"

At this point, it appears that fellow audience members encourage the Pinball Wizard lady to rein in her enthusiasm, and Daltrey is able to complete Days without further interruption. The full discussion can be followed in the video below.

Daltrey has not performed Pinball Wizard during a solo show since playing it during a performance at the Koussevitzky Music Shed in Lenox, MA, USA, last June. He has three shows remaining on his current UK tour to put that right.

April 30: Edinburgh The Usher Hall
May 01: Gateshead The Glasshouse – Sage 1
May 04: Manchester Bridgewater Hall

Roger Daltrey solo Wolverhampton Civic Hall 24/4/25 Days Of Summer and is heckled by a crazy person - YouTube Roger Daltrey solo Wolverhampton Civic Hall 24/4/25 Days Of Summer and is heckled by a crazy person - YouTube
Watch On
Fraser Lewry
Fraser Lewry
Online Editor, Classic Rock

Online Editor at Louder/Classic Rock magazine since 2014. 39 years in music industry, online for 26. Also bylines for: Metal Hammer, Prog Magazine, The Word Magazine, The Guardian, The New Statesman, Saga, Music365. Former Head of Music at Xfm Radio, A&R at Fiction Records, early blogger, ex-roadie, published author. Once appeared in a Cure video dressed as a cowboy, and thinks any situation can be improved by the introduction of cats. Favourite Serbian trumpeter: Dejan Petrović.

More about classic rock

"A rollercoaster of epic musical detours, great songwriting and completely unhinged twists and turns": Halestorm announce upcoming album details and mammoth tour

Metallica are going to re-release their Load

"A rollercoaster of epic musical detours, great songwriting and completely unhinged twists and turns": Halestorm announce upcoming album details and mammoth tour
See more latest
Most Popular
Halestorm studio portrait
"A rollercoaster of epic musical detours, great songwriting and completely unhinged twists and turns": Halestorm announce upcoming album details and mammoth tour
Metallica in 1996
Metallica are going to re-release their Load
Kneecap at Reading festival, 2024
Kneecap issue defiant statement amid news that counter-terrorism police are analysing footage from two past shows, as calls for the Irish band to be removed from UK festival bills escalate
Mike Peters of The Alarm performs at O2 Academy Brixton on March 11, 2016 in London, England.
The Alarm's Mike Peters has died after a 30 year battle with blood cancer
Two pictures of Sleep Token frontman Vessel in his mask, one with a white background and one with a black background
Sleep Token are on the cover of Metal Hammer’s 400th issue – and there are two collectible covers to choose from
Soundgarden in 2012
“I came from a subculture of rock that didn’t quite get what all the fuss is about.” Soundgarden's Kim Thayil originally didn't see the point of the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, but says Chris Cornell would be “stoked” about Soundgarden being inducted
Lzzy Hale of Halestorm performing onstage in 2024
Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale says it’s an “honour” to be the only woman performing at Black Sabbath’s farewell show
Devin Townsend studio portrait
"Life has simply caught up with me": Devin Townsend is taking an indefinite break from touring
Brian Johnson onstage with Geordie in 2001
Rare video of AC/DC frontman Brian Johnson singing Toto's classic Hold The Line is going viral
Toyah and Robert Fripp in their kitchen
"Come up to the bedroom now, honey!" Things get steamy in the Fripp-Willcox kitchen as Robert and Toyah tackle Rod Stewart's Do Ya Think I'm Sexy?