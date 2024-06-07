You can trust Louder Our experienced team has worked for some of the biggest brands in music. From testing headphones to reviewing albums, our experts aim to create reviews you can trust. Find out more about how we review.

Joanne Shaw Taylor's soulful vocals and lead guitar style drew praise from Annie Lennox and Stevie Wonder at the outset of her career, but she's earned her stripes the old-school way, putting in the hard yards on the road and in the studio.

That said, there's nothing workmanlike about her song-focused approach to the blues, invigorated on Heavy Soul by the self-imposed challenge of attempting to blend the soul-pop direction of Nobody's Fool (2022) with her blues roots.

Such an experiment could miss both targets, but Shaw Taylor achieves a seamless fusion that's a natural fit for her smoky vocal tone and stinging, articulate lead guitar lines, shading the blues-informed chord sequences of 10 filler-free songs with Motown-style beats (Drowning In A Sea Of Love) and gospel backing singers (Sweet Lit Lies, Wild Love).

Heavy Soul strikes a winning balance between maturity and raw, gut-punch blues.