You can trust Louder Our experienced team has worked for some of the biggest brands in music. From testing headphones to reviewing albums, our experts aim to create reviews you can trust. Find out more about how we review.

The fifth album by Brian and Michael D'Addario presents us with a stunning revelation: All the great power pop classics haven't already been written.

These phenomenally talented dudes honed their craft by studying the Beach Boys, Todd Rundgren and Raspberries (to name but three of their obvious influences), but this is so much more than mere pastiche – they absorb the past while creating something timeless all of their own.

Every carefully arranged song is packed with indelible hooks, melodic invention and heavenly, multi-layered harmonies – all recorded on analogue. My Golden Years is a thing of bittersweet sun-kissed beauty; Church Bells communes with Rubber Soul-era John Lennon; In The Eyes Of The Girl mines the pure essence of early Beach Boys balladry; Peppermint Roses is the best song Micky Dolenz never sang.

It’s wonderful, a big warm hug of a record.