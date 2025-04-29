Halestorm have confirmed the details of their upcoming sixth album. Everest will be released via Atlantic Records on August 8, and is the follow-up to 2022's Back from the Dead. The news comes a week after the band released the first single from the album, Darkness Always Wins.

"Our album Everest is a story of our journey as a band, full of beautiful endings and new beginnings,” says Lzzy Hale. "We weave a tangled web of melancholy, frustration, anger, and the vast purgatory of love and love lost. It is a rollercoaster of epic musical detours, great songwriting and completely unhinged twists and turns.

"Everest is an auditory representation of the four pillars of Halestorm. Let us reintroduce ourselves and invite you into our world…if you dare."

The band have also announced extensive touring plans for the latter half of the year, in addition to a previously announced run of US shows supporting Volbeat beginning in August. Headline shows will arrive in September (with support from Lindsey Stirling and Apocalyptica), and the tour wraps up in Europe in November, climaxing with a booking at London's O2 Arena on November 26. Support on the European leg will come from Bloodywood and (UK only) Kelsy Karter & The Heroines.

Tickets for the nEVEREST tour go on sale in the UK on May 8 at 10am local, with European and North American sales beginning May 2 at the same time. Pre-sales begin today, depending on location.

Everest is available to pre-order now.

Halestorm: Everest tracklist

Fallen Star

Everest

Shiver

Like A Woman Can

Rain Your Blood On Me

Darkness Always Wins

Gather The Lambs

WATCH OUT!

Broken Doll

K-I-L-L-I-N-G

I Gave You Everything|

How Will You Remember Me?

May 15: Daytona Beach Welcome To Rockville, FL *

May 17: Ocean City Boardwalk Rock, MD *

May 27: Budapest Sportarena, Hungary ^

May 28: Budapest Sportarena, Hungary ^

May 31: Prague Letany Airport, Czechia ^

Jun 01: Bratislava O’Nepelu Arena, Slovakia ^

Jun 03: Leipzig Felsenkeller Leipzig, Saxony *

Jun 05: Trondheim Trondheim Rocks, Norway *

Jun 07: Stavanger Viking Stadium, Norway ^

Jun 09: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark ^

Jun 12: Stockholm 3Arena, Sweden ^

Jun 13: Stockholm 3Arena, Sweden ^

Jun 16: Helsinki Olympic Stadium, Finland ^

Jun 18: Tallinn Helitehas, Estonia *

Jun 19: Riga Palladium Riga, Latvia *

Jun 23: Lille Aeronef, France *

Jun 25: Dublin Malahide Castle, Ireland ^

Jun 28: London Stadium, UK ^

Jul 01: Lausanne Les Docks, Switzerland *

Jul 02: Eindhoven Effenaar, Netherlands *

Jul 05: Birmingham Villa Park, UK ✝

Jul 17: Denver Ball Arena, CO ∞

Jul 19: Salt Lake City Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre, UT ∞

Jul 21: Auburn White River Amphitheatre, WA ∞

Jul 22: Ridgefield Cascades Amphitheatre, WA ∞

Jul 24: Wheatland Kia Forum, CA ∞

Jul 26: Phoenix Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, AZ ∞

Jul 28: Irving The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, TX: ∞

Jul 29: Houston 713 Music Hall, TX ∞

Jul 31: Rogers Walmart AMO, AR ∞

Aug 02: Franklin FirstBank Amphitheater, TN ∞

Aug 03: Alpharetta Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, GA ∞

Aug 04: Tampa MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, FL ∞

Aug 06: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC ∞

Aug 07: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA ∞

Aug 09: Camden Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, NJ ∞

Aug 10: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ ∞

Aug 12: Bangor Maine Savings Amphitheater, ME ∞

Aug 13: Gilford Bank NH Pavilion, NH ∞

Aug 14: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA ∞

Aug 16: Hershey Giant Center, PA ∞

Aug 17: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH ∞

Aug 19: Clarkston Pine Knob Music Center, MI ∞

Aug 21: Noblesville Ruoff Music Center, IN ∞

Aug 22: Tinley Park Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, IL ∞

Aug 23: Marshfield Central Wisconsin State Fair, WI *

Sep 11: Salem Salem Civic Center, VA: ¶

Sep 12: Cherokee Harrah’s Cherokee, NC ¶

Sep 14: Bridgeport Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater, CT ¶

Sep 16: Syracuse Upstate Medical University Arena at the Oncenter, NY ¶

Sep 18: Laval Place Bell, QC ¶

Sep 19: Toronto Budweiser Stage, ON ¶

Sep 21: Madison Breese Stevens Field, WI ¶

Sep 23: St. Louis Hollywood Casino Amphitheater, MO ¶

Sep 24: Cedar Rapids Alliant Energy PowerHouse, IA ¶

Sep 26: Welch Treasure Island Amphitheater, MN ¶

Sep 27: Duluth AMSOIL Arena, MN ¶

Sep 29: Bonner Springs Azura Amphitheater, KS ¶

Oct 01: Sioux City Tyson Events Center, IA ¶

Oct 02: Grand Forks Alerus Center, ND ¶

Oct 04: Winnipeg Canada Life Centre, MB ¶

Oct 05: Saskatoon SaskTel Centre, SK ¶

Oct 07: Calgary Scotiabank Saddledome, AB ¶

Oct 08: Penticton South Okanagan Events Centre, BC ¶

Oct 10: Vancouver Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre, BC ¶

Oct 11: Spokane Spokane Arena, WA ¶

Oct 22: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany æ

Oct 23: Oberhausen Turbinehalle 2, Germany æ

Oct 25: Hamburg Inselpark Arena, Germany æ

Oct 27: Stockholm Fållan, Sweden æ

Oct 28: Copenhagen The Grey Hall, Denmark æ

Oct 30: Warsaw COS Torwar, Poland æ

Nov 01: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany æ

Nox 03: Prague ucerna Velkỳ Sàl, Czechia æ

Nov 05: Vienna Gasometer, Austria æ

Nov 06: Budapest Barba Negra, Hungary æ

Nov 08: Munich Zenith, Germany æ

Nov 09: Zurich Komplex457, Switzerland æ

Nov 11: Milan Alcatraz, Italy æ

Nov 12: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain æ

Nov 14: Pamplona Totem, Spain æ

Nov 15: Madrid La Riviera, Spain æ

Nov 17: Paris Olympia, France æ

Nov 18: Amsterdam AFAS Live, Netherlands æ

Nov 20: Cardiff Utilita Arena, UK √

Nov 21: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK √

Nov 23: Birmingham BP Pulse LIVE, UK √

Nov 24: Manchester AO Arena, UK √

Nov 26: London O2 Arena UK √

* Festival date

^ supporting Iron Maiden

✝ suppporting Black Sabbath

∞ supporting Volbeat

¶ with Lindsey Stirling, Apocalyptica

æ with Bloodywood

√ with Bloodywood, Kelsy Karter & The Heroines

