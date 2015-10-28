Queensryche announce 23-date US tour

Queensryche have announced a 23-date US tour kicking off in January.

The tour is in support of the band’s latest album Condition Human, which was released on October 2 via Century Media. They made the tracks Hellfire and Arrow Of Time available to stream and issued a video for Guardian ahead of the record’s release.

Condition Human is the band’s second album with frontman Todd La Torre.

QUEENSRYCHE US TOUR 2016

Jan 07: San Jose Rockbar, CA

Jan 08: Anaheim House Of Blues, CA

Jan 09: Las Vegas Hard Rock Live, NV

Jan 10: Tucson Rialto Theatre, AZ

Jan 12: Phoenix Marquee Theatre, AZ

Jan 14: Dallas Trees, TX

Jan 15: San Antonio Alamo City Music Hall, TX

Jan 16: Houston Scout Bar, TX

Jan 17: Corpus Christi Brewster Street Ice House, TX

Jan 20: Philadelphia Theatre of Living Arts, PA

Jan 22: Sayreville Starland Ballroom, NJ

Jan 23: Boston The Palladium, MA

Jan 24: Lancaster Chameleon Club, PA

Jan 25: Washington 9:30 Club, DC

Jan 27: Cincinnati Bogart’s, OH

Jan 28: Peoria Limelight, IL

Jan 29: Turtle Lake St Croix Casino, WI

Jan 30: Milwaukee The Rave, WI

Jan 31: Chicago Concord Music Hall, IL

Feb 02: Kansas City Knuckleheads, MO

Feb 03: Denver Summit Music Hall, CO

Feb 04: Salt Lake City In The Venue, UT

Feb 05: Reno Knitting Factory, NV

Queensrÿche And Operation: Mindcrime Go Head To Head With New Albums