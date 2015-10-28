Queensryche announce 23-date US tour

Queensryche have announced a 23-date US tour kicking off in January.
The tour is in support of the band’s latest album Condition Human, which was released on October 2 via Century Media. They made the tracks Hellfire and Arrow Of Time available to stream and issued a video for Guardian ahead of the record’s release.
Condition Human is the band’s second album with frontman Todd La Torre.
QUEENSRYCHE US TOUR 2016
Jan 07: San Jose Rockbar, CA
Jan 08: Anaheim House Of Blues, CA
Jan 09: Las Vegas Hard Rock Live, NV
Jan 10: Tucson Rialto Theatre, AZ
Jan 12: Phoenix Marquee Theatre, AZ
Jan 14: Dallas Trees, TX
Jan 15: San Antonio Alamo City Music Hall, TX
Jan 16: Houston Scout Bar, TX
Jan 17: Corpus Christi Brewster Street Ice House, TX
Jan 20: Philadelphia Theatre of Living Arts, PA
Jan 22: Sayreville Starland Ballroom, NJ
Jan 23: Boston The Palladium, MA
Jan 24: Lancaster Chameleon Club, PA
Jan 25: Washington 9:30 Club, DC
Jan 27: Cincinnati Bogart’s, OH
Jan 28: Peoria Limelight, IL
Jan 29: Turtle Lake St Croix Casino, WI
Jan 30: Milwaukee The Rave, WI
Jan 31: Chicago Concord Music Hall, IL
Feb 02: Kansas City Knuckleheads, MO
Feb 03: Denver Summit Music Hall, CO
Feb 04: Salt Lake City In The Venue, UT
Feb 05: Reno Knitting Factory, NV
