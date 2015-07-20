Queensryche issue Arrow Of Time

Queensryche have streamed their track Arrow Of Time, taken from their second album with frontman Todd La Torre.

Hear it now via SoundCloud.

The song was first made available to those who’ve helped fund the production via the band’s pledge campaign.

La Torre says: “The Queensryche album is completed. Here’s a little sliver.”

Guitarist Michael Wilton recently said the follow-up to their 2013 self-titled record – their first after splitting with Geoff Tate – would be released in October.

Wilton added: “The label are very positive and happy about it. I know that a lot of people are really anticipating this, so stay tuned and you won’t be disappointed.”

Queensryche have just launched a European tour and they return to the UK next month.