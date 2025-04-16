Heart announce tour with special guest Todd Rundgren

Heart have announced a new run of tour dates. The band, who finish the latest leg of their Royal Flush tour at Radio City Music Hall in New York this evening, will play 14 dates in August, with Todd Rundgren supporting at eight of them. The shows are in addition to an already-announced booking at the Great Allentown Fair, PA, on August 27.

The schedule kicks off at the Gorge Amphitheatre in Quincy, WA, on August 8, and climaxes on August 30 at the Center for the Arts in Bethel Woods, NY. A ticket presale begins Monday at 10am with the password DREAMS, while the general on sale starts on Thursday, April 24 at the same time.

Heart's Royal Flush Tour – the group's first in five years – began last April, and recent dates have seen singer Anne Wilson performing from a wheelchair after recovering from a cancer scare, leaving some fans concerned about her health.

"She broke her elbow before we started," sister and guitarist Nancy Wilson told Classic Rock last month. "It was confusing at first; it was not the result of the cancer. She kicked that cancer's ass. Then she broke her arm and is now in a wheelchair, so we had to make sure there was a little disclaimer at the beginning of each show – 'Don't worry, it's not the worst. It's not what you think.'

The next leg of Heart's Royal Flush tour begins on May 31 at the Mark G Etess Arena in Atlantic City, NJ. Full dates below.

May 31: Atlantic City Hard Rock - Mark G Etess Arena, NJ

Jun 01: Vienna Wolf Trap, VAJun 03: Lexington Rupp Arena, KY

Jun 04: Detroit Fox Theatre, MI

Jun 06: Highland Park Ravinia Festival, IL

Jun 07: Hinckley Grand Casino Hinckley Amphitheater, MN

Jun 10: Evansville Ford Center, IN

Jun 12: St Louis The Fabulous Fox, MO

Jun 14: Grand Prairie Texas Trust CU Theatre, TX

Jun 15: Cedar Park H-E-B Center at Cedar Park, TX

Jun 17: Sugar Land Smart Financial Centre, TX

Jun 18: Baton Rouge Raising Cane's River Center, LA

Jun 20: Birmingham Legacy Arena at the BJCC, AL

Jun 22: North Charleston Coliseum, SC

Jun 24: Jacksonville VuStar Veterans Memorial Arena, FL

Jun 25: Estero Hertz Arena, FL

Jun 27: Orlando Kia Center, FL

Jun 28: Hollywood Hard Rock Live, FL

Aug 08: Quincy Gorge Amphitheatre, WA *

Aug 10: San Francisco Chase Center, CA ^

Aug 12: Bakersfield Dignity Health Arena, CA ^

Aug 13: San Diego Pechanga Arena, CA ^

Aug 15: Rancho Mirage The Show at Agua Caliente, CA #

Aug 16: Prescott Valley Findlay Toyota Center, AZ ^

Aug 18: Loveland Blue Arena, CO ^

Aug 19: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO ^

Aug 21: Kansas City T-Mobile Center, MO ^

Aug 23: Des Moines Des Moines Civic Center, IA #

Aug 24: Moline Vibrant Arena at the Mark, IL ^

Aug 26: Akron E.J. Thomas Hall: The University of Akron, OH #

Aug 27: Allentown The Great Allentown Fair, PA, #

Aug 29: Canandaigua Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center, NY *

Aug 30: Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, NY *

# 'An Evening With Heart' show

^ with Todd Rundgren

* support nor yet announced

Tickets for previously announced shows are on sale now.