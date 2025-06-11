"We understand you've been patiently Counting Out Time..." Genesis shift release of The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway 50th Anniversary box set back to late Autumn

Genesis have announced that the upcoming deluxe box set reissue of their 1974 double album The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway, will now not be on sale until late Autumn.

The band made a short announcement via their social media channels, stating, "We deeply apologise to fans who've been kept in The Waiting Room to receive their orders for The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway 50th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition box set.

"Due to unforeseen production issues, the release planned for June 13 has unfortunately been delayed until late Autumn 2025.

"We understand you've been patiently Counting Out Time, and will update with a final delivery date as soon as it is available."

The band originally announced the release of the multi-disc set back in November 2024 for March of this year. That was then pushed back to June.

The set will be released across five vinyl LPs and a Blu-ray, four CDs + Blu-ray and as a digital release including a Dolby ATMOS mix done by Bob Mackenzie and overseen by Peter Gabriel and Tony Banks at Real World Studios.

The new set includes the original album mix, remastered at Abbey Road Studios by Miles Showell from the 1974 analogue tapes, while a Blu-ray audio disc includes the remastered 96kHz/24-bit high-resolution audio and Dolby ATMOS mixes of the studio album.

For the first time, the full live show The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway Live At The Shrine Auditorium from January 24, 1975, including the encore tracks, is released in its entirety. It is remastered and includes two encore tracks Watcher Of The Skies and The Musical Box.

There are also three never-before-released demos from the legendary Headley Grange Session, included as part of a digital download card with the full audio from the set

It also includes 60-page coffee table-style book with liner notes from journalist Alexis Petridis, who interviewed all five band members to tell the story of the album from the writing sessions to live performances – which is believed to be the only time this has happened since its original release. The book also features images from Armando Gallo, Richard Haines and other noted photographers, and the set also includes a replica 1975 tour programme, ticket and poster.

Pre-order The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway 50th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition.