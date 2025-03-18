Babymetal announce 24-date North American tour, with Jinjer and Bloodywood among supporting cast

By ( Metal Hammer ) published

Babymetal line up summer shows across North America

Babymetal
(Image credit: SUSUMETAL (PROGRESS-M))

Babymetal have announced their biggest-ever North American tour, with 24 shows lined up across the summer.

With support coming from Black Veil Brides, Jinjer and Bloodywood on select dates, the kawaii metal trio will launch their latest North American adventure in Houston, Texas on June 13, and remain on the road through to July 23, when the tour will wrap in Phoenix, Arizona.

Tickets will go on general sale here on March 21 at 10am local time, but a pre-sale begins today, and fans can sign up for an access code at laylo.com/babymetal.

Babymetal North American tour summer 2025

Jun 13: Houston 713 Music Hall, TX ^=
Jun 14: Irving, The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, TX ^=
Jun 17: Tampa Yuengling Center, FL ^=
Jun 18: Atlanta Coca-Cola Roxy, GA ^=
Jun 20: Charlotte Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre, NC ^=
Jun 21: Baltimore Pier Six Pavilion, MD ^=
Jun 24: New York The Theater at Madison Square Garden, NY ^=
Jun 25: Boston MGM Music Hall at Fenway, MA ^=
Jun 27: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, UT ^=
Jun 28: Philadelphia TD Pavilion at The Mann Center, PA ^=
Jun 30: Laval Place Bell, Canada ^=

Jul 02: Toronto Coca-Cola Coliseum, Canada ^=
Jul 03: Sterling Heights Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre, MI ^=
Jul 05: Milwaukee Summerfest, WI *
Jul 06: St. Louis, MO – Saint Louis Music Park, MO +=
Jul 08: Chicago Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom, IL +=
Jul 09: Minneapolis The Armory, MN +=
Jul 11: Denver The JunkYard, CO +=
Jul 14: Vancouver Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Center, Canada +=
Jul 15: Kent accesso ShoWare Center, WA +=
Jul 17: San Francisco The Masonic, CA +=
Jul 20: Las Vegas Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino, NV +=
Jul 21: Salt Lake City Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre, UT +=
Jul 23: Phoenix Arizona Financial Theatre, AZ +=

^ Black Veil Brides supporting
+ Jinjer supporting
= Bloodywood supporting

The band also have arena dates in Europe and the UK in May, with Poppy and Bambie Thug in support.

The tour includes their biggest UK show to date, at London's 02 Arena on May 30.

Paul Brannigan
Paul Brannigan
Contributing Editor, Louder

A music writer since 1993, formerly Editor of Kerrang! and Planet Rock magazine (RIP), Paul Brannigan is a Contributing Editor to Louder. Having previously written books on Lemmy, Dave Grohl (the Sunday Times best-seller This Is A Call) and Metallica (Birth School Metallica Death, co-authored with Ian Winwood), his Eddie Van Halen biography (Eruption in the UK, Unchained in the US) emerged in 2021. He has written for Rolling Stone, Mojo and Q, hung out with Fugazi at Dischord House, flown on Ozzy Osbourne's private jet, played Angus Young's Gibson SG, and interviewed everyone from Aerosmith and Beastie Boys to Young Gods and ZZ Top. Born in the North of Ireland, Brannigan lives in North London and supports The Arsenal.

