QOTSA launch The Way You Used To Do video... and it's a tribute to Cab Calloway

Queens Of The Stone Age have released a video for The Way You Used To Do, taken from their upcoming album Villains. The track was originally released as an audio stream in June, while the video — filmed in black and white and featuring multiple costume and set changes — was shot in a single day in Los Angeles earlier this month.

“It’s our way of paying tribute to Cab Calloway and the film Hellzapoppin’,” says Queens frontman Josh Homme. “I fully realise that may be a little more than some are open to, and that’s perfectly fine with me. There’s the door. If some of the more close-minded are gently pruned, that just leaves more room on the dance floor for the open-minded ones to get loose. That’s been the spirit of Queens Of The Stone Age and the space we’ve worked to create from day one.”

The new album was produced by Mark Ronson, who’s previously worked with the likes of Adele, Robbie Williams, Amy Winehouse and Ghostface Killah.

“The most important aspect of making this record was redefining our sound, asking and answering the question ‘what do we sound like now?’, ” says Homme. “If you can’t make a great first record, you should just stop—but if you can make a great record but you keep making records and your sound doesn’t evolve, you become a parody of that original sound.”

Queens Of The Stone Age released The Evil Has Landed, another track from Villains, last week. They also added an extra London date to their planned tour of the UK and Ireland in November, after the show at the city’s O2 sold out.

Queens Of The Stone Age 2017 tour dates ————————————— Sep 06: Port Chester Capitol Theatre, NY

Sep 07: Philadelphia Festival Pier, PA

Sep 09: Toronto Budweiser Stage, ON

Sep 10: Grand Rapids 20 Monroe Live, MI

Sep 12: Columbus Express Live, OH

Sep 13: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA

Sep 15: Cleveland Agora Theatre, OH

Sep 16: Chicago Riot Fest, IL

Oct 09: Salt Lake City The Complex, UT

Oct 10: Morrison Red Rocks, CO

Oct 12: St Louis Peabody Opera House, MO

Oct 13: Kansas City Crossroads, KC

Oct 14: St paul Roy Wilkins Auditorium, MN

Oct 15: Milwaukee The Eagles Ballroom, WI

Oct 17: Detroit Fox theatre, MI

Oct 18: Indianapolis Old National Centre, IN

Oct 20: Washington The Anthem, DC

Oct 21: Boston Agganis Arena, MA

Oct 22: Portland State Theatre, ME

Oct 24: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Nov 04: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy

Nov 05: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria

Nov 06: Zurich Samsung Hall, Switzerland

Nov 07: Paris Accordhotels Arena, France

Nov 09: Oberhausen Konig-Pilsener Arena, Germany

Nov 10: Munich Zenith, Germany

Nov 11: Berlin Velodrom, Germany

Nov 12: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Nov 14: Copenhagen Tap1, Denmark

Nov 15: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany

Nov 16: Antwerp Sportspaleis, Belgium

Nov 18: London Wembley Arena, UK

Nov 19: Manchester Arena, UK

Nov 21: London The O2 Arena, UK

Nov 23: Edinburgh Usher Hall, UK

Nov 24: Dublin 2Arena, Ireland

