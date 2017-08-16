Is Robert Plant teasing his new album?

Robert Plant has shared 28-seconds of new material on his website and on social media.

While the brief audio clip plays, the title A Way With Words… is slowly revealed, which could be the name of a new track, solo album or possible second record with The Sensational Space Shifters.

View the clip below.

In May this year, a cryptic message simply reading “Any time now…” appeared on Plant’s website, sparking online rumours that a Led Zeppelin reunion with Jason Bonham on drums could take place – despite Plant distancing himself from further reunions taking place in the past.

That was rumoured to take place at Desert Trip in California this year to coincide with the Led Zeppelin’s 50th anniversary – but hopes of a live set were quashed when festival organisers confirmed the event wouldn’t take place this year.

Plant’s last album was 2014’s Lullaby And… The Ceaseless Roar.

Earlier this year, a live performance featuring Plant and The Sensational Space Shifters aired on US TV. It was filmed at the Ace Hotel, Los Angeles, last October and was part of David Lynch’s Festival Of Disruption.

To mark the announcement, a live video of them performing Led Zeppelin classic Whole Lotta Love was released.

Led Zeppelin were one of the cover stars of the last issue of Classic Rock magazine, which is out now.

